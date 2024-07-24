Researchers Unite To Advance Space Technology

Two newly funded space research projects will see University of Auckland and Australian researchers collaborating to foster innovation in space communication and the responsible use of space.

As part of the research efforts, the University of Auckland is teaming up with the University of South Australia to develop a system for managing an international network of optical ground stations. This network will help transmit large volumes of data between Earth and space, addressing a critical need in modern space exploration and communication.

Optical communication, using laser light, offers much higher data transmission rates than traditional radio frequencies. While ground-based networks use optical fibre, transmitting data between Earth and space faces challenges due to atmospheric interference.

A major issue is cloud cover, which can block the signal. One solution is to have a network of interconnected ground stations spread out across different locations.

Led by Associate Professor Nicholas Rattenbury of the Faculty of Science, the study will produce a report on the operational and governance requirements for running such an international network, providing essential information for stakeholders involved in the project.

“Developing an international network of researchers and infrastructure requires effort dedicated to sorting out administrative and management challenges. This funding will support those efforts both in New Zealand and in Australia,” says Rattenbury.

Another project will see Te Pūnaha Ātea Space Institute at the Faculty of Engineering collaborate with Curtin University and Nova Systems to support the development of the SatPing initiative. The project, led by Professor Roberto Armellin, seeks to enhance the responsible use of space by improving the management of space traffic through innovative technology.

With an increasing number of spacecraft and space debris, space traffic management has become a challenging issue. Effective management requires precise information about the location of objects in orbit, traditionally obtained from ground and space-based sensors like radar and optical devices.

The SatPing initiative plans to use small tracking beacons on objects in orbit. These chips will send radio signals to Earth, allowing precise tracking of their location.

The collaboration brings together a diverse team from multiple institutions across Australia and New Zealand, combining expertise from academia and industry.

Curtin University and Nova Systems, which operate a 24/7 Space Situational Awareness facility in South Australia, will play a crucial role in collecting passive radio frequency data compatible with SatPing. Specialists at Te Pūnaha Ātea Space Institute will then analyse this data, creating algorithms to determine the orbits of these objects.

Curtin University has also developed the Binar 1U CubeSat, a small satellite that will be instrumental in testing the SatPing technology in space. Nova Systems will address the regulatory and spectrum licensing requirements for space-based communications, ensuring that SatPing operates legally and efficiently.

This collaborative research effort is part of an agreement between New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Australia's SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre, signed in January 2024. The University of Auckland’s participation in the two research projects is being funded through the Catalyst Fund, with each project receiving $100,000.

Initially, research teams will conduct six-month feasibility studies. Upon successful completion, these studies will be considered for second-stage funding, paving the way for longer-term research and development.

