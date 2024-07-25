Rocket Lab Sets Launch Date For 51st Electron Mission

Rocket Lab Prepares to Deploy Latest Satellites in Multi-Launch Contract for Synspective

Long Beach, California. 24 July, 2024 – Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, on 24th July, announced the launch window for its 51st Electron launch, a mission that will launch the latest satellite in a constellation being built by its long-standing customer Synspective.

The “Owl for One, One for Owl” mission is scheduled to launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand during a 14-day launch window that opens on July 31st NZST / July 30th UTC. In addition to deploying a single StriX satellite to low Earth orbit for this mission, Rocket Lab will perform an advanced mid-mission maneuver with Electron’s Kick Stage to shield the satellite from the sun and reduce radiation exposure.

The mission will be the fifth launch of a total of 16 launches on Electron for Synspective, a Japanese Earth observation company deploying a constellation of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites designed to deliver imagery that can detect millimetre-level changes to the Earth’s surface from space. Rocket Lab has been the sole launch provider for Synspective’s constellation to date, and this latest mission continues a lasting and trusted partnership to deploy their StriX constellation to low Earth orbit. Most recently that partnership was further cemented by a new multi-launch contract of ten dedicated Electron launches for Synspective announced in June 2024, with the launches in that new deal set to take place across 2025-2027.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Synspective’s long-standing trust in the team to build out their constellation is recognition of Electron’s continued dominance as the ultimate small launch vehicle for the industry. Schedule flexibility, a reliable rocket launching more and more frequently, and our unique in-space capabilities that support mission needs are all critical functions at play in the multi-launch contracts being signed by our domestic and international launch customers. It’s an honor to continue launching for Synspective through our ongoing partnership.”

“Owl for One, One for Owl” will be Rocket Lab’s 51st Electron mission and ninth launch this year. As well as an additional launch for Synspective scheduled to take place before the end of this year, other launches for multi-launch contract customers include space-based intelligence company BlackSky and French Internet-of-Things (IoT) company Kinéis.

About Synspective’s constellation:

Synspective's small SAR satellites, StriX, are equipped with a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensor, which can observe the Earth's surface in any weather condition day or night. Not affected by clouds or rain, SAR is suitable for persistent monitoring of disasters and detailed changes to secure critical infrastructure and other facilities. Example use cases include:

detecting anomalies in road, rail, energy and other infrastructure, resulting in lower maintenance costs and accident risk,

monitoring crop growth conditions and analyzing soil and vegetation health to help reduce costs and increase efficiency for farmers,

detecting illegal logging and fishing in the most remote parts of the world,

providing rapid damage assessment after flooding, landslides and volcanic eruptions, as well as risk assessment for land subsidence,

enabling the persistent monitoring of maritime traffic, border activities and other potential security threats, and advances maritime domain awareness,

analyzing tree cover to calculate CO2 absorption and carbon credits.

