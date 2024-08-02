NASA To Join Global Experts At ForestSAT In Rotorua

A global forestry event is attracting experts from NASA and remote sensing specialists from nearly 30 countries to Rotorua next month.

Crown Research Institute Scion is hosting ForestSAT 2024, the most prestigious international conference on the application of remote sensing technologies for forest monitoring and modelling.

Scheduled from 9 to 13 September, it will be the first time the event will be held in Australasia.

More than 300 remote sensing specialists are expected to attend the five-day event, including participants from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, the UK, and the USA.

Scion’s general manager for Forests to Timber Products, Dr Henri Bailleres, says the conference is a chance for researchers and forestry practitioners to hear New Zealand and international experts share their knowledge.

“The diverse representation underscores the conference’s global appeal and its role as a critical platform for addressing international forest monitoring challenges using advanced remote sensing and geospatial technologies.”

Dr Bailleres adds the presence of experts from NASA provides a unique opportunity for New Zealand-based users of remote sensing tools and technology to engage with world-leading agencies.

“There will not be a better time to connect with people who are leaders in their field so we encourage everyone to view the programme and register now to avoid missing out.”

Across the world, precision forestry is helping forest owners and managers realise new value across the supply chain.

In New Zealand, the Ministry for Primary Industries anticipates that the value of forest product exports will reach $6.59 billion in 2024.

With the Government aiming to grow the sector and see New Zealand become a world-leading producer and exporter of high-value wood products, it’s accepted that progress will accelerate with support from research, innovation and new smart technologies.

Investment in forest technology is already super charging New Zealand’s forestry sector by enabling the workforce to create higher value products more efficiently. Precision silviculture is advancing at pace, and the tools available to foresters are arming them with more information for decision-making than ever before.

Information presented at ForestSAT will highlight the transformative potential of geospatial technology in forestry. Workshops will include practical applications so attendees can gain insights into how new and advanced tools and techniques can be integrated into everyday forestry operations to enhance management and efficiency.



The programme, spanning 37 different sessions, covers general topics such as precision forestry, terrestrial laser scanning and forest health to more specialised research relating to forestry big data and deep learning, virtual reality in forestry and forest spectroscopy.

Participants will also have the chance to engage with leading scientists and renowned experts from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre, the Finnish Geospatial Research Institute, and the United States and Canadian Forest Services. Many of these experts boast impressive publication records, with h-indexes exceeding 40, indicating their significant contributions to the field.

Scion principal scientist Dr Michael Watt is a leading expert in the field and, as ForestSAT 2024 chair, says the conference is shaping up to be an unmissable event.

“With more than 230 science presentations and 60 posters, there will be something for everyone.

“The workshops will be packed with value for forestry professionals, including real-world geospatial solutions that will help them tackle challenges in the field. Eagle technology will hold a workshop that outlines how new and advanced tools can be integrated into everyday forestry operations.

“Participants will also gain hands-on experience with Google Earth Engine (GEE), a leading cloud-based geospatial data platform.” This workshop will cover both introductory and advanced uses of the platform, which includes the analysis of the extensive GEE datasets, and building of Earth Engine Apps that integrate with Python notebooks and packages.

To register and learn more about the programme, workshops and speakers, visit the ForestSAT website.

