New AI Powered Software Helps To Predict Traffic Accidents Before They Happen

Traffic Management Company Traffic Safe New Zealand is once again upping the safety game by introducing technology powered by AI to help track speeding vehicles though its worksites.

Called ‘The Guardian’, this safety-led innovation uses a 3D camera and LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) capability to alert teams to speeding vehicles, by sending an instant alert to their radios. This means onsite supervisors can ensure that everyone is moved out of harm’s way.

Off the back of bringing the first robotic cone trucks into the country in May, CEO Pierre Crous is delighted to be launching another tool to help keep people safe.

“Our number one priority in any traffic managed area is to keep our staff, our clients, and the public safe. Speeding vehicles are one of the biggest hazards in that regard, especially as they are so unpredictable. The Guardian allows us to reduce potential harm by picking up vehicles travelling at high speed and then enabling us to take remedial action as they drive through the site.”

Whilst vehicles are being tracked by the software as they move near or through the site, motorists are not being filmed or recorded, therefore removing any privacy issues.

‘Another advantage of this system, says Crous, is the incorporation of backend reporting and predictive analytics, which allows us to do risk assessments to see if a work site needs to be modified. This ability to adapt our approach and further enhance safety really takes traffic management to a whole new level.”

