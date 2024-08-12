New Map Of National Coastal Erosion Hotspots Shows Which AreasAre Most At Risk

A new dataset offering a comprehensive assessment of coastal erosion across New Zealand has been unveiled this week, providing a vital tool for communities and councils to better plan for coastal changes and sea-level rise.

This new resource which spans from the 1940s to the present day is the first detailed stocktake of national erosion rates since the late 1970s. The work is a result of a collaborative and pain-staking effort involving more than 40 researchers over five years, culminating in a resource that maps coastal changes with 10-metre interval data points at a 1:1000 scale. This high level of detail ensures that the dataset is both locally relevant and scalable, from nationwide trends to individual properties.

"This dataset is a game-changer for our approach to coastal management," says Professor Mark Dickson, one of the lead researchers from The University of Auckland. "For the first time in decades, we have a comprehensive, nationwide baseline that will aid in better decision-making and planning for coastal hazards and climate change adaptation." The researchers say getting a national baseline picture like this is important, because it identifies erosion hotspots where decision making is most urgent. Some areas have chronic erosion that is only going to be amplified by sea-level rise.

Funded by Resilience to Nature’s Challenges Kia manawaroa – Ngā Ākina o Te Ao Tūroa, this resource represents one of the world’s most thorough national-scale coastal erosion studies, marking a significant advancement in understanding and managing coastal change. It is designed to be used for better planning of infrastructure maintenance, coastal hazard assessments, and adaptation strategies. It also provides a baseline for investigating and managing the causes of erosion. The dataset, along with maps and photographs can be accessed at coastalchange.nz

“The data set gives our country a critical baseline for cost-effective climate change adaptation planning and risk assessment,” says Dr. Emma Ryan, another lead researcher. "It will help local and regional policymakers make more accurate assessments and develop better strategies for adapting to coastal risks."

Some councils have already begun integrating this data into their planning activities. Bryan Scoles, Resource Scientist - Natural Hazards at Tasman District Council, noted, "This dataset will be invaluable for our coastal management efforts. It will support informed decision-making for resource and building consents and help explain coastal dynamics to the public."

“The richness and granularity of this data allow us to see coastal changes with unprecedented detail," says Dr Murray Ford, another lead researcher. “Being able to see patterns of both erosion—where natural forces gradually wear away the land, and accretion—the build-out of land towards the sea—gives government, planners, and everyone involved in coastal management and climate adaptation cost-effective access to data.”

"With this new comprehensive dataset, we are equipping New Zealand with the tools needed to make smarter decisions about managing hazards at the coast,” says Dr Richard Smith, Director of the Resilience to Nature’s Challenges National Science Challenge. “Knowledge is power. And the delivery of this major project embodies the power of collaborative science for the public good.”

More information:

The dataset and additional resources, including the interactive map can be accessed at coastalchange.nz

The Resilience to Nature’s Challenges National Science Challenge Kia manawaroa – Ngā Ākina o Te Ao Tūroa is one of the 11 National Science Challenges funded by the government to tackle the big science questions facing Aotearoa New Zealand; with a mission to accelerate the country’s resilience to natural hazards.

