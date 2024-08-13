SeniorNet Bridging The Digital Divide

Tauranga SeniorNet students during an ‘Introduction to the iPad’ class (Photo/Supplied)

Tauranga SeniorNet Club is a dedicated community organisation that was launched in 1996. The club was created to bridge the digital divide for seniors through a team of passionate volunteers who provide a learning space and personalised coaching to help seniors master technology in their everyday lives.

SeniorNet recognises the increasing importance of digital literacy in today’s world and has developed programmes to empower seniors with the skills needed to stay connected with family, friends, and essential services. They focus on enhancing members' confidence and competence in using smartphones, tablets/iPads, laptops, and computers.

Club Chair Mavis Fowke says that having voluntary coaches who are themselves seniors allows students to relate to them, helping them gain confidence in learning new things.

“The classes are small and have a lead coach; then when practical each student can also have an experienced member sitting beside them giving the student confidence and extra guidance for the lesson,” she says, “the setting and way we operate offers peace of mind to the students.”

“They become more independent in their day-to-day lives, knowing how to use modern technology, especially phones, tablets or iPads, and that enables them to be part of the wider community.”

Through SeniorNet, seniors won’t be left behind in the digital age. By providing this service, SeniorNet enhances the quality of life for seniors, helping them stay connected and engaged with the world around them. Classes range from learning how to use computers to Apple iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, Android smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, and specific computer applications.

Classes are held on weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m, and up to eight places are available in each class to ensure everyone can be supported as needed. Students attend a two-hour lesson each week and can also attend additional workshops, which are focused more on students gathering together to learn from each other rather than the coach.

TECT recently funded $2,000 to Tauranga SeniorNet for operational costs, as the Trust knows how much of a positive impact SeniorNet has on the community's middle-aged and senior members.

Kate Barry-Piceno, TECT Trustee, says “We’ve heard how empowered SeniorNet students feel after attending classes, especially when a younger person asks them if they want help using electronic banking, check-ins, etc., and they’re able to say, “Thank you, but I am okay.””

“With the rapid continual change in technology, organisations like SeniorNet need to be available to provide learning support to seniors for some time to come,” she says, “With not all of today’s citizens keeping up with new technology, SeniorNet is making a difference and helping enable a thriving community.”

Tauranga SeniorNet is located at Building 70 in the Historic Village on 17th Avenue, Tauranga.

© Scoop Media

