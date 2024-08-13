Tech Leaders Welcome Government’s Establishment Of Biotech Regulator

Technology industry leaders say the government’s decision to set up a biotech regulator will prove a major boost for industries using gene technologies while ensuring strong protection for human health and the environment.

BioTechNZ executive director Dr Zahra Champion welcomed today’s announcement by Hon. Judith Collins, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology.

“Current regulations for genetic technologies are outdated and not fit for purpose. For years they have been hampering companies and researchers from keeping pace with scientific advancements and have been stifling innovation.

“This decision reflects the government’s commitment to enabling New Zealanders to responsibly and safely open up access to the benefits of gene technology, which is crucial for addressing critical challenges in agriculture, healthcare, and environmental sustainability,” said Dr Champion.

NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller also welcomed the decision.

“Technology is a critical industry for New Zealand, creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in exports every year, yet the biotech sector has been hamstrung by regulation, and New Zealand has been missing out,” noted Muller.

“That’s why the announcement of a biotech regulator is great news as it demonstrates the government is serious about these technologies and the potential they offer for New Zealand’s future.”

However, government still has more work to do, according to Muller.

“To get the desired outcome from the establishment of this regulatory regime, government will also need to consider how to stimulate a biotech sector that is science-heavy and which will need support with commercialisation and scale up. There is no point allowing the use of technologies that can cure cancer and help address climate issues if there is no investment in the ecosystem to support the transition of science to products.”

© Scoop Media

