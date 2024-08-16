Fairfax Unveils New Zealand’s First Fully Autonomous, All-Electric Refrigerated Trailer System

Fairfax is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement in the logistics industry: New Zealand’s first fully autonomous, all-electric, engineless refrigerated trailer. This innovative solution is set to transform the way goods are transported across the country while significantly reducing environmental impact.

The vision of a future where trucks deliver fresh produce without producing harmful emissions is now a reality thanks to the Fairfax ZE (Zero Emissions) by combining cutting-edge technology from Transcold, Carrier and SAF-Holland to produce this NZ first.

Fairfax has created a game-changing trailer that is not only environmentally friendly but also highly efficient.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce this revolutionary technology to New Zealand,” said Chris Devoy, CEO of Action. “This is a major step forward in our journey towards a zero-emissions future and demonstrates our dedication to sustainable logistics.”

The heart of the Fairfax ZE is its all-electric eCool refrigeration system by Carrier, powered by a revolutionary SAF-Holland electric axle. This innovative design supplied by Transcold, eliminates the need for a traditional diesel engine, resulting in zero tailpipe emissions and reduced energy consumption in standby mode.

The idea for this groundbreaking technology originated from Action Group engineer Edd Collins. "I was captivated by the potential of combining an electric generation axle with an electric refrigeration unit," said Collins. "It's incredibly rewarding to see our vision become a reality, and I believe this project will set a new standard for efficient and sustainable heavy transport."

“Partnering with Fairfax on this project has been a truly inspiring experience,” said Brad Jackson Transpecs Product Sales Manager for SAF Holland. “Our advanced axle technology, combined with Fairfax’s expertise, has created a solution that sets a new standard for sustainable transport.”

Fairfax envisions a future where the ZE trailer is integrated into a zero-emission truck, further reducing emissions and advancing sustainable transport. While the company focuses on their new Signature ZE trailer innovation, it is committed to supporting the development of a comprehensive zero-emission transportation system.

