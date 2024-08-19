Cutting-edge Research Vessel Arrives In Wellington

Kaharoa II. Supplied/NIWA

NIWA’s brand-new research vessel, Kaharoa II, was officially christened by Minister Judith Collins today.

The state-of-the-art vessel, on which the Minister successfully smashed a bottle of New Zealand méthode champenoise (Cloudy Bay Pelorus), has arrived in Wellington after spending 83 days sailing from Astilleros Armon shipyard in northern Spain, where it was built.

Kaharoa II replaces its predecessor Kaharoa, which is more than 40 years old and nearing the end of its working life with NIWA.

It was immediately put to work on its maiden voyage, deploying Argo ocean temperature and salinity monitoring floats across the Atlantic and the western Pacific as it sailed down to New Zealand.

NIWA Chief Executive John Morgan said Kaharoa II will help meet New Zealand’s fisheries, oceanography, and maritime research needs.

"As an island nation, we have a strong cultural, environmental, and economic connection to the ocean, with NIWA’s work playing a key role in our understanding and management of it. This new vessel represents a significant investment in essential New Zealand science capability and underpins our strengths in ocean science. It will support cost-effective, safe, and more environmentally friendly research of the highest quality," said Mr Morgan.

Kaharoa II was designed by the Norwegian naval architects Skipsteknisk, who specialise in research and fisheries vessels.

NIWA Manager - Marine Resources, and director of the project, Rob Christie, said the team in Spain were extremely professional and worked hard to satisfy NIWA’s exacting standards.

"Overseeing the construction of a new research vessel is a rare privilege. The trick is to have an extensive support network, a knowledgeable team, and governance who understand the complexity, risks, and end goal. We had all three. The designers at Skipsteknisk took great pride in their work and, with the Armon shipyard, have given us a next generation vessel that has exceeded our expectations," he said.

Kaharoa II has been equipped with the latest technologies, and is quieter under the water, causing less disturbance to the environment. It is eight metres longer and more comfortable than its predecessor, with increased laboratory and deck space that can accommodate six crew members and up to nine scientists.

NIWA Chief Scientist - Fisheries Dr Richard O'Driscoll says it will transform NIWA’s work.

"Kaharoa II is a next generation research vessel that will allow us to do more great science. It also has 35 days’ endurance, with a 6500 nautical mile range, meaning we will be able to go further for longer, from inshore studies to the deep oceans," he said.

Kaharoa II will deploy and maintain the New Zealand Tsunami detection network, maintain long-term fisheries surveys, and continue NIWA’s critical contribution to the international Argo programme, which deploys floats throughout the world’s oceans to measure water conditions for marine and atmospheric research.

Kaharoa has deployed about one-quarter of all the Argo floats globally - far more than any other vessel, and Kaharoa II will continue this legacy.

During her christening speech, Minister Judith Collins said "This highly sophisticated, significantly enhanced and cost-effective research vessel will transform New Zealand’s marine research capabilities".

Kaharoa II joins NIWA’s research vessel fleet, including the deepwater, ice-strengthened Tangaroa, and the nearshore catamaran Ikatere, giving the nation full coverage of New Zealand’s marine realm and much farther afield.

Its first voyage will start on 25 August and will involve the collection of underwater imagery of the seafloor biodiversity, habitats and fish in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park.

