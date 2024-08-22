Southern Boost For Online Safety With New Netsafe Office

Netsafe, New Zealand's dedicated online safety charity, is opening a new South Island office in Dunedin. This expansion underscores Netsafe's commitment to enhancing digital safety and wellbeing across the motu, marking a significant milestone in its 25-year history.

At 2024 “O Week” at University of Otago, Netsafe surveyed students about their online concerns /Supplied

"Establishing a base in Dunedin aligns seamlessly with our mission to promote online safety and digital wellbeing throughout New Zealand," said Brent Carey, CEO of Netsafe.

Dunedin, a city celebrated for its vibrant student population and burgeoning tech sector, is a fitting backdrop for Netsafe's South Island physical presence. Home to the prestigious University of Otago and the New Zealand Centre of Digital Excellence, Dunedin is regarded as a hub of innovation and research.

"Dunedin’s cutting-edge academic and technological landscape provides a solid foundation for our work. This move enables us to engage with a diverse and large tertiary student audience like never before," said Carey.

Netsafe now boasts a truly national presence, with staff based in Dunedin, Timaru, Canterbury, South Wairarapa, Wellington, New Plymouth, Auckland, and Kaikohe.

Netsafe’s Chief Customer Officer Leanne Ross has led a team from Dunedin for two years and heads up the education function nationally. She says the Dunedin team is eager to forge new relationships and strengthen existing ones within the lower South Island communities of Otago and Southland.

“The new office will act as a central hub for Netsafe’s South Island initiatives, fostering closer collaboration with local communities, educational institutions, and industry partners. This strategic expansion is set to bolster Netsafe's ongoing efforts to innovate and develop home grown state-of-the-art resources for online safety,” she said.

Currently sitting at three staff, the Dunedin-based team includes:

Leanne Ross, Chief Customer Officer at Netsafe

Sarah Bramhall, Business Development Manager

Carrie-Ann McEwan-Chamberlain, Education and Relationship Advisor

The team may grow in time, depending on funding and the potential expansion of harm prevention education projects.

Netsafe’s work in Otago has included the following initiatives:

Mid-2023, the team held a workshop at Otago Museum for local parents and pre-teens/teens playing virtual reality games together. This focus group discussion fed into a report of recommendations for Meta from Netsafe, and the production of Netsafe’s online learning modules for families about the Metaverse and using VR headsets at home.

During 2024 “O Week” at University of Otago, the Netsafe Dunedin team surveyed hundreds of students at “Tent City” to understand their concerns online and how Netsafe’s helpline could them. 69% noted scams are the biggest concern, and many spoke about falling victim to marketplace and online shopping scams. Close behind at 58% was the impact of social media on their mental health, followed by photos being shared online without their permission (54%) and the rise of AI/Deep Fakes becoming an increasing concern (48%).

In August 2024, the team will attend Queenstown’s Winter Pride for the first time, where Netsafe will also host a hui for local LGBTIA+ organisations to feed into Netsafe’s priority setting and service development to support the community impacted by online harm.

While the office isn’t public-facing, the Dunedin-based Netsafe team is keen to make collaborative and potential partnership connections for funded project opportunities in the Southland and Central Otago regions.

About Netsafe

Netsafe is New Zealand's independent, non-profit online safety organisation. Established 25 years ago, Netsafe has been at the forefront of promoting digital safety, providing guidance, and supporting individuals, schools, and businesses in navigating the online world. With a focus on education, advocacy, and innovation, Netsafe is dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone.

