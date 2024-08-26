Food For Thought: Study Reveals Dining And Drinking Etiquette Around The World

A new study from Remitly reveals the world’s most weird and wonderful drinking and dining etiquette

In the UK it’s illegal to be drunk in a pub in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and you can be fined two beers if you have underwear beneath your kilt in Scotland

Quirky etiquette around the world includes placing a coaster over your drink when you've finished (Czech Republic), never mixing mango and milk (Brazil) and enjoying snakes as a delicacy dish (Democratic Republic of the Congo).

A new global study from Remitly, a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, has revealed some of the weird and wonderful dining and drinking etiquette from around the world.

With so many diverse cultures, it's crucial to be aware of local dining and drinking customs when you travel or move abroad. The study by Remitly provides insight into some of the most unique and interesting practices you might encounter around the globe. After reviewing Google search data of etiquette rules of over 180 countries around the world, as well as researching hundreds of cultural guides and local tips, the study aims to bring to light some of the world’s most unique drinking and dining rules.

The research reveals that there are some particularly interesting etiquette rules in Europe. For instance, in the Czech Republic, guests should place a coaster over their drink when they have finished, otherwise, they'll get served more, which could turn into quite an evening if they don’t know when to say no. Speaking of drinking, in the UK, it’s illegal to be drunk in a pub in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, according to section 12 of the Licensing Act 1872, although this law is so outdated that it is rarely enforced.

Quality time with people is an important etiquette rule to follow in quite a few European countries. In Croatia, it’s considered rude to spend only 30 minutes with someone for coffee, and in San Marino diners can expect to spend a couple of hours at the table.

For those looking to move to the States and want to enjoy some classic New York style pizza, visitors should know that it is considered unforgivable to eat pizza with a knife and fork in the Big Apple, so people should enjoy a slice by hand instead, just like the locals. The research reveals that over the border, in Canada, diners should always keep their glass at arm’s length when toasting with a drink.

In South America, visitors should never mix mango and milk when visiting Brazil. If visiting someone’s home or dining out in Colombia, people should avoid eating with their hands, as this can be considered rude. If making the move to Venezuela, it’s worth noting that even fruit is eaten with a knife and fork here.

Africa has plenty of interesting etiquette rules. In Egypt, people are expected to wait for someone to refill their glass (rather than helping themselves) and in Kenya, expect to drink warm beer. When it comes to foodie etiquette rules, sharing is a common theme, as in Cameroon diners can expect to eat from their own shallow bowl and take their food from a communal bowl, and in Cape Verde, it’s rude to eat in front of others without sharing.

The study reveals a variety of etiquette rules to observe when visiting or moving to Asia. For Example, sushi eaters in Japan should never mix wasabi and soy sauce. If trying to freshen their breath after a meal, diners should be careful in Singapore, as chewing gum is banned unless they have a doctor's note.

The study reveals that there are quite a few food-related etiquette rules for food lovers to bear in mind in Oceania. In Samoa and Tonga, it’s rude to eat standing indoors, so if visiting someone’s house for a meal, people should remember to take a seat before tucking into any food. In Australia, a coat of arms on a pub menu means that kangaroo and emu will be served on one plate - perfect for anyone looking to try some of the local cuisine.

Ryan Riley, VP of Marketing of EMEA APAC at Remitly commented

“Visiting or moving to a new country means embracing new cultures and traditions, and it’s been great to dive deep into the research to find some of the world’s quirkier food and drink etiquette rules. While some of these rules may not be strictly enforced, it’s still good to be mindful of the different expectations you may encounter on your travels. You don’t want to start off on the wrong foot with someone who could be a new friend or even a new neighbour.”

“My top tip would be to just ask how you can be respectful and join in with the food and drink authentically. Most people would be glad to share their culture with you, especially in a hospitality setting. If you’re feeling too shy for that, quickly search the answer on your phone, blend in, and copy what everyone else is doing - you might be surprised to see what food and drink you get to experience this way.”

To see the full data from the study and for further etiquette breakdowns per continent, visit: https://www.remitly.com/gb/en/landing/world-food-and-drink-etiquette

