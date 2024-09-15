Nozomi Networks Collaborate With Mandiant To Deliver Comprehensive Solution For OT, IT & IoT Threat Detection & Response

With the general availability of the Nozomi TI Expansion Pack, critical infrastructure organisations now have access to both Nozomi Networks and Mandiant threat intelligence services, integrated to strengthen threat visibility and better defend cyber physical systems and processes

New Vantage Threat Cards make it possible to quickly scan and filter for key threat information, accelerating response times and response accuracy

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 29, 2024 – Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced the general availability of the Nozomi TI Expansion Pack. Powered by Mandiant Threat Intelligence. The federated solution helps strengthen and streamline the way industrial and enterprise CISOs and their teams anticipate, diagnose and respond to cyber threats across all their critical business operations.

With the Nozomi TI Expansion Pack, Nozomi Networks customers now have the option to enrich Nozomi Networks threat intelligence with Mandiant Threat Intelligence to gain more comprehensive access to real-time information about threats to their IT, OT and IoT systems.

“The cybersecurity threat landscape is rapidly evolving, with attacks growing in both number and impact enterprise-wide,” said Edgard Capdevielle, Nozomi Networks CEO. “To minimise risk and maximise operational resilience, CISOs and their security teams need comprehensive solutions that enable them to quickly assess and respond to threats across their IT, OT and IoT systems. We are pleased to be able to give our customers the option to easily incorporate Mandiant’s world-class threat intelligence as part of a whole solution that delivers superior security outcomes.”

“For nearly a decade, Mandiant and Nozomi Networks have partnered to deliver advanced, AI-powered OT and IoT security solutions to customers,” said Melissa Smith, Google Cloud’s Head of Strategy & Technology Partnerships. “This latest expansion is another critical step in our journey to combine threat intelligence sources and defences to deliver the best possible security outcomes for the world’s critical infrastructure. By blending Mandiant’s threat intelligence and expertise with Nozomi Networks’ OT threat intelligence and tools, we can enable critical infrastructure organisations to enhance their threat intelligence and investigations for a stronger defence.”

Nozomi TI Expansion Pack, Powered by Mandiant

Nozomi Networks customers who wish to gain comprehensive access to real-time information about threats to their IT, OT and IoT systems now have access to an integrated threat feed that combines the breadth and depth of Mandiant’s threat intelligence with Nozomi Networks’ industry-leading OT threat intelligence. The Nozomi TI Expansion Pack extends Nozomi Networks’ advanced OT and IoT threat intelligence by providing organisations with a deeper understanding of the coinciding IT threat landscape. This makes it possible to holistically monitor and respond to emerging threats for the strongest possible security outcomes.

Nozomi Threat Intelligence Cards

Vantage Threat Cards, also announced today, are a new presentation capability in Nozomi Vantage, the company’s cloud-based OT/IoT cyber management console. Vantage Threat Cards revolutionise the way users access and derive value from threat intelligence feeds. These cards logically cluster and organise threat data, offering instant access to critical information such as:

Threat descriptions

First and last seen dates

Exploitation status and vectors

Targeted industries and countries

MITRE ATT&CK details

Mitigation suggestions

And more

Users can swiftly narrow down threats by filtering based on specific countries and regions, ensuring they receive the most relevant information for their needs. Vantage Threat Cards empower OT and IoT cyber teams to quickly scan and filter key threat information, significantly speeding up response times and enhancing accuracy. Analysts can easily input an IP address, domain name, hash, or threat actor alias to identify any associated rules, streamlining the identification process. The integration of Mandiant Threat Intelligence will be used throughout the Vantage solution to enhance our offering even further. Updates to the vulnerability data include:

Improved CVSS mapping

Detailed summaries

Lists of vulnerable products

Exploitation details

MITRE ATT&CK details

Workarounds and vendor fixes

Links back to Threat Cards and malware groups

These enhancements ensure comprehensive coverage and deeper insights into vulnerabilities, enabling more effective threat management.

The Nozomi TI Expansion Pack is available now for customers using Nozomi Networks’ on-premises and cloud-based monitoring solutions. Vantage customers have the added benefit of accessing the new threat intelligence feed through Nozomi Threat Cards.

The Nozomi TI Expansion Pack and Vantage Threat Intelligence Cards are available now. Sign up for our webinar to get more information.

