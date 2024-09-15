2024 KiwiNet Awards Finalists: Turning Science Discoveries Into Innovative Real-World Solutions

HAMILTON, NZ, 29 August 2024 – The 12th annual KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards honours 18 finalists who are transforming scientific discoveries into new technologies, businesses and real-world solutions. These innovations, emerging from outstanding research within New Zealand’s universities, Crown Research Institutes and other research organisations, are driving significant economic and societal benefits for Aotearoa.

The KiwiNet Awards celebrate deep tech heroes from across New Zealand, including research entrepreneurs, innovators and commercialisation professionals. This year, innovations in the spotlight include novel botanical drugs, synthetic dairy proteins, sustainable surfactants, waste-to-resource technology, plant-based polystyrene replacement, UV water cleaning technology, plant-based dairy alternatives, medtech AI for eye exams, implantable brain sensors, waste minimisation innovations, ball monitoring tech for sports, and advanced engineering innovations for health and building resilience.

KiwiNet CEO Dr James Hutchinson says, “The KiwiNet Awards highlight the powerful economic impact of research commercialisation and showcase the collective strength of our science and innovation sector. Our 2024 finalists are exceptional. From tackling climate change to improving health outcomes, they’re solving problems that matter for New Zealand and the world. This year, we’re excited to introduce the Commercialisation Rising Star category, shining a light on emerging commercialisation professionals shaping the future of our sector. Together, we’re creating lasting benefits for our communities, economy and environment.”

The 2024 KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards finalists are:

Momentum Student Entrepreneur

Emma Arvidson – Teiny/ Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury: High protein oat milk powder with impact

Jean-Luc Ellis – WasteXpert/ Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland: Reducing construction and demolition waste with on-site systems

Jenny Zhu – LineBuddy/ Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury: Umpiring ball monitoring tech for accurate line calls

Sprout Agritech Breakthrough Innovator Award

Dr Arup Nag – ANDFOODS/ Riddet Institute/ Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University: Innovating tomorrow’s food today

Emily McIsaac - Daisy Lab/ Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University: Making dairy proteins - without the cows

Cynthia Hunefeld – Evithé Biotechnology/ Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington: Putting nature back into medicine with botanical drugs

Dr Jack Chen – Spherelose/ AUT: Sustainable surfactants for a brighter future

BNZ Researcher Entrepreneur Award

Distinguished Professor Harjinder Singh - Riddet Institute, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University: Research entrepreneurship icon and food science leader

Distinguished Professor Geoff Chase - Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury: Engineering better medicine and a more resilient New Zealand

KCA Commercialisation Rising Star Award

Ella Moffat - Massey Ventures: An emerging leader in the commercialisation ecosystem

Ben Pearson - UniServices: Building connections and collaboration for exceptional outcomes

Abi Thampi - AUT Ventures: A highly effective and relatable commercialisation champion

PwC Breakthrough Project Award

ANDFOODS - Riddet Institute/ Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University/ Massey Ventures: Breakthrough dairy-alternatives taking the world by storm

Cetogenix - Pacific Channel/ Scion: Building renewable futures— with no waste left behind

Kitea Health - Auckland Bioengineering Institute/ Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland: World-first implantable brain sensor set to transform patients’ lives

ZealaFoam® - AgResearch/ Plant & Food Research/ Scion: Breaking the mould with sustainable plant-based polystyrene replacement

AJ Park Commercialisation Impact Award

NovoLabs and Massey Ventures: Advanced UV technology bringing cleaner water to the world

Toku Eyes and Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland: Medtech AI: Using the eye as a window to our health

The 2024 KiwiNet Awards judging panel comprises Cather Simpson – CEO of Orbis Diagnostics and Partner at Pacific Channel; Greg Sitters – Managing Partner at Matū Group; Guy Royal – Director of Tuia Group; Suse Reynolds – Angel Investor; and Olivia Ogilvie – CEO and co-founder of Opo Bio.

Cather Simpson says, “The judges were impressed by the depth and breadth of entrants from across the innovation ecosystem demonstrating enormous expertise. We’re seeing both emerging talent and more senior researchers joining with skilled commercialisation people to create high-performing teams with a drive to solve real-world problems. The extraordinary talent the KiwiNet Awards continue to uncover shows we’re creating a vibrant research commercialisation ecosystem that enables people to make a difference and shape a better future for us all.”

Nic Blakeley, Deputy Secretary Labour, Science, and Enterprise at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, says, “Commercialisation of research is vital to ensuring more people have access to new knowledge and advancements of technology. The finalists present impressive solutions to some key challenges our country faces, which provides benefits to all New Zealand.”

The Kiwi Innovation Network (KiwiNet) is a consortium of 19 universities, Crown Research Institutes, an Independent Research Organisation and a Crown Entity established to boost commercial outcomes from publicly funded research by helping to transform scientific discoveries into new products and services.

The 2024 KiwiNet Awards are supported by MBIE, PwC NZ, Sprout Agritech, BNZ, KCA, Campus Plus and AJ Park as well as Return On Science, Momentum, and Matū, the sponsor of the Momentum Student Entrepreneur.

KiwiNet Awards winners for 2024 will be announced at an evening reception on 9 October in Auckland.

