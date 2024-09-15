Aerospace New Zealand Receives Grant To Inspire Future Aerospace Leaders

Ōtautahi Christchurch, New Zealand — September 4, 2024 — Aerospace New Zealand has today announced generous support from the Embassy of the United States will enable the organisation’s Aotearoa Aerospace Academy (AAA) to host a “Mission to Space” Camp in Ōtautahi Christchurch in November. The camp is designed to provide transformative aerospace experiences for Māori and Pasifika rangatahi.

The grant marks a significant milestone in Aerospace New Zealand’s ongoing mission to promote diversity and inclusivity within the aerospace sector.

Victoria Harman, Operations Manager at Aerospace New Zealand, emphasised the importance of this initiative: “A key part of building a globally recognised aerospace nation is identifying the high-value skills of the future, promoting industry diversity, and establishing strong pathways into Aotearoa's most exciting aerospace companies.”

“The U.S. Embassy in New Zealand is excited to support the 'Mission to Space' Camp through its Public Diplomacy Small Grants Program. The program will provide insights into aerospace pathways and connections between New Zealand and the United States, bringing this knowledge back to students and schools around Aotearoa. This contribution underscores a commitment to advancing aerospace education and promoting diversity by providing underrepresented students and educators with valuable opportunities in the field,” she says.

About the Camps

The “Mission to Space” Camp aims to inspire and equip students from underrepresented communities with the skills and experiences needed to pursue careers in aerospace. The camp will offer a range of engaging activities, including workshops on robotics and rocketry, site visits to leading aerospace organisations, facilitated networking and mentorship connections and hands-on experiences designed to ignite curiosity and ambition among participants.

The camp is designed for 18 Māori and Pasifika rangatahi, as well as nine educators. Advisors are being consulted to identify eligible schools and candidates. Flights and accommodation will be covered for those students who travel from outside Ōtautahi Christchurch.

About Aotearoa Aerospace Academy

Since its inception in 2023, the Aotearoa Aerospace Academy has been dedicated to nurturing the next generation of aerospace professionals. The AAA has successfully delivered over 13 aerospace pathways events, providing students and educators with essential resources to explore the industry.

About Aerospace New Zealand

Aerospace New Zealand is dedicated to advancing the nation's aerospace capabilities across aviation, space flight, manufacturing, and education. With a vision to establish New Zealand as a prominent space-faring nation, Aerospace New Zealand collaborates with individuals and organisations to drive economic growth and innovation within the aerospace sector.

