New Funding For ‘Smart Ideas’ To Address Challenges For Primary Sector

New funding of about $3m announced by the Government will enable AgResearch scientists to explore innovative new ways to tackle industry challenges such as plant disease and reducing environmental impacts.

The three Smart Idea grants are from the government’s 2024 Endeavour Fund, announced by Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins. The Endeavour Fund is aimed at supporting excellent research that pushes boundaries and deliver results to positively transform New Zealand’s economy, environment, and society.

The three AgResearch projects to receive funding, outlined in summaries below, feature research using technology known as RNAi to control fungal diseases threatening plants and animals, nanofertilisers to reduce pollution from nitrogen loss, and development of new generation biomaterials from protein.

AgResearch chief scientist Axel Heiser says it is always exciting to see the bright ideas of scientists getting the support to test them out.

“I think we all recognise now that given the challenges our primary industries are facing, a business-as-usual approach isn’t going to be enough. Investing into research that explores new approaches to long-running problems is critical, and the pay-off over time can be significant.”

The successful AgResearch projects, and public statements describing each of them, are as follows:

Superior protein biocomposites through tailored gradients of nature-inspired microstructure ($1m)

We are familiar with protein as something we eat, but in nature it is used for a diversity of hard, soft, and elastic structures. For example, cat claws, spider silk, our nails and our hair are all protein. What makes silk elastic or claws sharp lies in how proteins are ordered at both molecular and microscopic scales, and like nesting dolls, these materials contain hierarchical layers of order.

Throughout history, humans have benefited from hierarchically ordered natural materials: think of wool, or leather, each with unique specific properties and uses. However, artificially creating these protein-derived materials as they are found in nature is challenging. Mainly because manipulating the right layer of order during the formation of the materials to control useful properties has only been theoretical.

In this Smart Idea project, we aim to design a new generation of custom-made biomaterials inspired by the way that nature optimally organises proteins at a microscopic level as a material forms. Natural control of microscopic structure of protein materials allow us to make tailored biomaterials that are flexible, stiff or have gradients of effect, like in-built hinges. Products made this new way will be environmentally friendly and sustainable compared to the material they will replace (largely plastics). Not only are protein materials safely compostable (no microplastics) but they are also recyclable. Compared to other green alternatives, such as paper, products made from these next-generation materials will inherit the unique combinations of natural benefits brought by proteins, such as fire retardancy, breathability and odour absorption. Perhaps your future bike helmet or fire-proof compostable phone will be mostly made of protein.

Silencing Fungal diseases: unlocking RNAi as novel tool to control Agricultural Pathogens ($999,999.96)

Globally, fungi pose a significant threat to animal and plant species, causing 65% of pathogen-driven host losses. The estimated annual global economic burden of fungal crop diseases is ~US$200B, whereas in farm animals it is poorly reported globally. For instance, Pithomyces chartarum (Pc), the causal organism of Facial Eczema (FE), costs NZ$332M p.a. in NZ. Traditional agriculture heavily relies on chemical agents to combat fungal pathogens, but this approach harms the environment. Surprisingly, targeted non-chemical tools to combat fungal pathogens including Pc are scarce, unlike advances in plant-focused approaches.

Our research proposes employing RNAi technology to create environmentally friendly double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) molecules targeting virulence genes in Pc. Further, we propose to develop a new real-time assay to enable Pc detection on-site/farm, enhancing forecasting and agricultural treatment. This scientific endeavour involves four key objectives: firstly, utilising a newly identified toxin gene cluster to engineer a 'trigger molecule' for Antifungal Spray-Induced Gene Silencing to deactivate Pc and its toxin. Secondly, harnessing the pathogens RNAi machinery to overcome barriers posed by its cell structures, ensuring efficient translocation while minimising off-target effects. Thirdly, devising practical methodologies for dsRNA formulation and delivery, utilising biodegradable carriers and facilitated by advanced bioinformatics. Additionally, we will establish an on-site, species-specific RNA/DNA-based assay to rapidly detect/forecast Pc.

This research will yield new knowledge, IP, and technologies that enhance animal production systems, promote chemical-free practices and improve animal welfare, whilst bolstering global confidence in NZ’s animal products. It will support the globally recognised team in developing RNAi therapeutics and technology platforms for emerging agricultural applications. The enhanced detection capabilities will substantially reduce costs and enhance existing Pc forecasting systems, thereby safeguarding NZ's pasture and farm animals.

Foliar nitrogen nanofertilizers (Nnf), increasing nitrogen use efficiency and reducing environmental pollution ($999,999)

We will reduce the environmental impact of dairy grazing NZ systems using a novel approach targeted to increase the efficiency of nitrogen delivery to plants.

Our team's skills and infrastructure enable us to combine nanotechnology, engineering, environmental and agronomic evaluations to assess the effectiveness and direct impact of our proposal. We have considered the early involvement of stakeholders from the industry and policy decision makers to facilitate the pathways for delivery to end users.

Note: AgResearch’s core focus is to deliver high quality science to enhance the value, productivity and sustainability of New Zealand’s pastoral, agri-food and agri-technology sectors.

© Scoop Media

