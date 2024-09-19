Tesla Powerwall 3 Launches In New Zealand: A Game Changer For Home Energy Storage

First Tesla Powerwall 3 install (Photo/Supplied)

Tauranga, New Zealand — Kristy Hoare, founder of My Solar Quotes, has become one of the first in New Zealand to install the highly anticipated Tesla Powerwall 3 at her home in Matua. The installation was completed by Chris & Co, her trusted local electrical and solar experts, and completed in just three hours—an impressive feat for both the inverter and battery setup.

The new Tesla Powerwall 3 is a significant leap forward in home energy storage solutions. "It's much smaller than the Powerwall 2," Kristy remarked, noting its compact design despite its advanced features, which includes an in-built solar inverter.

The system is fully operational and integrated with the Tesla app, allowing seamless monitoring and control. Kristy has proudly nicknamed her new battery "Wall-E."

The Powerwall 3 has the same 13.5 kWh of energy storage as Powerwall 2, the game-changer is its power output. Powerwall 3 can deliver up to 11.04 kW—double the output of Powerwall 2. With improved power output, it can handle more devices simultaneously, ensuring a smoother backup experience during outages

Kristy’s primary motivation for installing the Tesla Powerwall 3 is to build resilience during severe weather events. “I’m not a fan of power outages, especially during those unsettling times,” she notes. The Powerwall 3 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, featuring a flood-resistant design capable of withstanding submersion in up to 600 millimetres of water. In addition to its durability, it’s a smart financial move—when combined with solar, it delivers greater savings on power bills than solar alone.

Kristy shared her excitement about the new Powerwall’s potential, citing its competitive price point and the innovation it brings to renewable energy. "This product raises the bar for other manufacturers, making the shift to renewable energy more appealing for homeowners," she said.

The Tesla Powerwall 3 is set to revolutionise energy storage in New Zealand, offering more efficient, sustainable solutions for households nationwide.

About My Solar Quotes: My Solar Quotes is a trusted platform that has helped over 34,000 New Zealanders find the best solar installation solutions over the past 12 years. The company strives to provide the perfect balance between quality, price, and outstanding service for its clients.

