Research Shows Most New Zealanders Are Positive About Cyber Security, Wary Of AI Tools – NCSC

Today the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is releasing the results of an annual international survey on cyber security attitudes and behaviours, titled Oh Behave!

Over 6,500 individuals across New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India were asked about key cybersecurity behaviours, attitudes and trends.

The research found that New Zealanders have the right attitudes when it comes to cyber security behaviours.

35% said they always back up their important data – the highest of all nations surveyed.

69% said they "always" or "very often" check for signs of phishing before clicking links.

Only 35% said they found cyber security intimidating, the lowest of the seven countries surveyed, and correspondingly, over 60% said they thought being secure online was possible and "worth the effort".

NCSC Director Mission Enablement Michael Jagusch sees the results as a big positive for New Zealand.

"The overall findings show that, compared to other countries, New Zealanders are more confident online and know that being secure online isn't a hard thing to do."

"The research also shows that Kiwi are less likely to take security for granted, with only 38% presuming their devices are secure automatically; that is encouraging to see," Jagusch added.

The flip side is a small amount of complacency, with fewer than half of those surveyed saying they don't think they could be a victim of cybercrime, and only 23% saying they don't see the point in protecting their data.

"These findings line up with other studies we've done that show a small group of New Zealanders simply don't think cybercrime will happen to them," Jagusch said. "That's where the NCSC has a role to play in educating people about the risks and ensuring that they know how to protect themselves using simple actions."

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools was a large focus of the survey. And New Zealanders showed they were wary of the new technology.

Participants from New Zealand demonstrated the lowest level of confidence (48%) in their ability to identify AI-generated content.

Kiwi were also the least likely (28%) to share sensitive work information with an AI tool.

And only 47% said they trusted companies to implement AI responsibly.

“The growing concern about AI-related cybercrime reflects a heightened awareness of the digital threats we face,” said Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

“However, with over half (56%) of [international] participants not even using AI tools, and most (55%) of those using AI not being trained on the risks, it's evident that more education and resources are needed. We must continue to offer clear, practical guidance to help individuals understand and manage the risks associated with AI, ensuring they can protect themselves and their families in an increasingly digital world.”

© Scoop Media

