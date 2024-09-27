Infoblox Unveils Game-Changing Universal DDI™ Product Suite To Help NetOps, SecOps, And CloudOps Work Better Together

Infoblox, a leader in cloud networking and security services, has unveiled its new Universal DDI™ Product Suite, which enables cohesive DDI management, comprehensive asset visibility, and proactive security by breaking down silos across NetOps, CloudOps, and SecOps while offering the added flexibility of adaptive deployment models.

Infoblox is the only company to equip IT and business leaders with this level of cohesive DDI management. Through its set of automation-ready solutions, the Universal DDI Product Suite empowers teams to centrally manage DNS, DHCP, and IP addresses faster and with less effort. These combined capabilities enable customers to maintain centralised control while using a variety of DNS providers, and gain in-depth views and contextual understanding across the entirety of their network through Universal Asset Insights. In addition, this cloud solution uniquely slashes operational costs with a fully SaaS-based deployment model that can be provisioned in minutes.

91 per cent* of global organisations report using two or more cloud service providers to innovate faster, streamline operations, and modernise their workloads. With each new environment, critical network services management grows more complex and compounds the chances of human error. Managing multiple siloed DNS environments increases operational costs and reduces agility. Fragmented IP address management across multiple public clouds and on-premises infrastructure creates IP conflicts, risking network and application outages. Lack of centralised visibility across hybrid clouds leads to higher costs from zombie or orphaned workloads, which can also pose security risks.

“Network architectures must be reimagined for hybrid, multi-cloud deployments to enable companies to move fast with confidence,” said Scott Harrell, President and CEO, Infoblox. “At Infoblox, we are reinventing the management, deployment and security of critical network services for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Our mission is to provide NetOps, SecOps, and CloudOps teams with the robust tools they need to achieve unprecedented collaboration—significantly streamlining automation, accelerating application deployment, and dramatically simplifying operations.”

Scott Morris, A/NZ Managing Director, Infoblox, said: “Australian and New Zealand enterprises and governments are moving faster than ever to hybrid cloud environments. This swift transition brings challenges in security, cost, and business continuity, which are the most pressing concerns for businesses and their IT teams. Infoblox’s innovations address these issues at the DNS level, leading to greater automation and improved management of critical network services.”

“The new USCniversal DDI Product Suite is truly transformational. We’ve carefully designed a new portal to assist in breaking down operational silos among NetOps, CloudOps, and SecOps teams, helping them make critical business decisions with speed,” said Mukesh Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Infoblox.

The Infoblox Universal DDI Product Suite includes three new offerings:

Infoblox Universal DDI Management: The industry’s first comprehensive solution for simple, unified critical network services management allows customers to accelerate their business operations by streamlining the automation of their cross-cloud DDI environments. With policy-driven network and IP address allocation across the entire hybrid, multi-cloud estate, it improves efficiency and reliability while preventing network outages.

Universal DDI Management’s SaaS capabilities enable faster releases and reduce customer maintenance burdens. With the freedom to manage third-party DNS services like Amazon Route 53, Azure DNS, and Google Cloud DNS, it centralises and dramatically simplifies DNS management.

“The ability to run DHCP in a centralised manner, combined with improved failover mechanisms, is particularly important given the natural disasters Iowa has experienced in recent years,” said Todd Burzynski, Supervisor, IT Networks, UnityPoint Health. “This model helps to support our disaster recovery strategy by allowing us to maintain local DNS management while also utilising cloud-based services. These features are aligned with our ongoing efforts to enhance resilience and ensure continuity of critical operations in the healthcare environment.”

Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: This product offers an unrivalled breadth of discovery sources, giving a unified, comprehensive, and context-rich view of assets across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. By extending DNS and DHCP to IP address management (IPAM), Universal Asset Insights pioneers discovery, analytics, and remediation across an organisation’s entire digital estate. With continuous updates to the IPAM inventory, organisations can eliminate the need for outdated manual tracking methods prone to errors and delays. Universal Asset Insights also automatically identifies unused IP addresses and zombie workloads, significantly reducing operational expenses and exposure to security risks.

NIOS-X as a Service: NIOS-X as a Service is purpose-built to extend critical network services as close to users and workloads as possible without requiring customers to deploy any infrastructure, which keeps deployment and operational costs low. It offers the operational simplicity CloudOps teams need, alongside the resilience, consistency, visibility, and security that NetOps and SecOps require. This single solution satisfies the demands of diverse IT operations teams. With NIOS-X as a Service, IT teams can modernise on-premises Microsoft DNS through rapid deployment, streamline multi-cloud DNS by consolidating cloud-native services onto one unified solution, and optimise branch operations with infrastructure-free DNS and DHCP services.

To help IT teams work more effectively together, the Infoblox Universal DDI Product Suite is accessible and managed through a unified Infoblox Portal.

“Infoblox’s innovative approach to managing critical network services for hybrid, multi-cloud environments is unmatched by any other vendor today. I believe these DDI solutions will help organisations realise tangible business benefits that will drive operational efficiency, offer faster service delivery, and improve their security posture through DNS-based insights and analytics,” said Zeus Kerravala, ZK Research, Founder and Principal Analyst.

*Source: TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group, eBook commissioned by Infoblox, “Hybrid, Multi-cloud Management Maturity: How Leaders Tame Complexity, Increase Efficiency, and Innovate at the Speed of Business”, April 2024

