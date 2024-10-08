Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

ANZMES Awards $25K Grant And $10K In Scholarships To Advance ME/CFS And Long COVID Research 2024

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 3:47 pm
Press Release: ANZMES

The Associated New Zealand Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Society (ANZMES) is delighted to announce the recipients  of their 2024 Research Grant and Scholarship Programme. ANZMES, the leading National Advisory on ME  launched the programme in 2023 to support groundbreaking research into Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic  Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) and long COVID. The programme can offer two $25,000 research grants to  postgraduate students and academic researchers, specifically aimed at advancing laboratory-based studies. In  addition, four $5,000 scholarships are available to support students undertaking ME/CFS and long COVID  research in fields such as Health Sciences, Public Health, and Humanities. The programme is designed to foster a new generation of researchers and contribute vital knowledge to these under-researched conditions, which affect millions globally.  

“This is our second year offering the programme, and we are very pleased to have received strong scholarship  applications this year. We encourage postgraduate students to consider their Masters/PhD topics now, for next  year’s funding round. In programmes with relatively low costs, scholarships can be used to help pay fees or study and living expenses,” says Fiona Charlton, ANZMES president.  

This year, ANZMES has selected three outstanding researchers whose innovative projects will contribute to the  growing body of knowledge in this field. Each recipient has been awarded significant funding to pursue their  work, advancing ME/CFS and long COVID research in critical new directions. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Meet the 2024 Grant and Scholarship Recipients:  

Associate Professor Mona Jeffreys and Kahurangi Dey  Victoria University of Wellington 

Project: Exploring the Prevalence and Determinants of Food Insecurity in People with ME/CFS and/or Long COVID This study, conducted in partnership with research candidate Kahurangi Dey, investigates food insecurity among  individuals with ME/CFS and long COVID. The project will not only quantify the prevalence of food insecurity but  will also contribute to the creation of an ME/CFS Registry in New Zealand, a vital resource for future research. 

“We are delighted to have been awarded a research grant from ANZMES. For many decades, research into  ME/CFS has been overlooked, and these grants fill an important gap. Our research explores aspects of food  insecurity in people with ME/CFS and Long Covid. Kahurangi is an expert in kai research, and Mona an expert in  Long Covid, as well as living with ME/CFS. Of interest to us are the complexities and interrelationships between  food access and utilisation for people living with chronic illnesses. We will be designing and distributing an online  survey about food insecurity and barriers that people with ME/CFS and Long Covid face. Respondents will also be  asked if they would like to be included in an ME/CFS Registry – it is essential that we start to count how many  people are living with ME/CFS.” - Mona and Kahurangi.

Melissa Blanc
Auckland University of Technology 

Project: Exercise in ME/CFS Patients: Helpful or Harmful? A Systematic Review 

Melissa Blanc’s systematic review aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of exercise programmes for ME/CFS  patients. With ongoing controversy regarding exercise as a treatment for ME/CFS, this research will address  potential harms and benefits to ensure that exercise recommendations are based on high-quality evidence. 

"It is exciting to be selected for this scholarship. I hope this systematic review will be a valuable contribution to the  body of evidence on the topic of exercise use in ME/CFS patients, and that it will help to improve the quality of life  of ME/CFS patients." - Melissa

Beth Hobbs  Victoria University of Wellington 

Project: Psychological Support for ME/CFS Patients in Canterbury 

Beth Hobbs, a registered psychology intern, is working with ME/CFS patients in Canterbury to provide critical psychological services. This project focuses on the impact of long-term illness and psychological support to  improve patient outcomes, with a particular emphasis on housebound patients. 

“Becoming a psychologist in the field of health has been a long-standing passion of mine. I feel incredibly  honoured to have received the ANZMES Scholarship. The scholarship is intended to be used towards funding  psychology registration training and an internship working directly with those experiencing symptoms of ME/CFS  in Canterbury. ME/CFS has always been a strong focus in my work and study, which has strengthened with the  rise of Long COVID. The negative psychological and emotional effects of ME/CFS can cause significant distress  for the individual and their whānau, and deeply concerns the ME/CFS community. It will be an absolute privilege  to work towards ameliorating people’s distress and assist those living with this challenging condition to enjoy a  better quality of life and sense of self. My sincere gratitude to ANZMES for this opportunity!” - Beth 

Associate Professor Mona Jeffreys and Kahurangi Dey (co-applicants) will receive a $25,000 grant, while Melissa  Blanc and Beth Hobbs will each receive $5,000 scholarships to support their work. 

ANZMES President, Fiona Charlton, expressed her excitement about the calibre of this year’s recipients “Each year,  we are inspired by the dedication and innovation of our researchers. This year’s recipients not only highlight the  urgent need for more research into ME/CFS and Long COVID but also embody the promise of future  breakthroughs. We are proud to support their vital work.”  

ANZMES continues to lead the charge in supporting vital research that seeks to improve the lives of those affected  by ME/CFS and long COVID. Applications for next year’s grants will open in May 2025. 

ME/CFS is a complex, debilitating, and often misunderstood medical condition, affecting millions of people  worldwide, including at least 25,000 in New Zealand. Despite its widespread impact, there is remarkably little  research or funding available. 

This ANZMES funding programme was made possible by the generous support of members.  The Grant was awarded by ANZMES on the recommendation of their Grants and Scholarships Subcommittee.  Next year’s funding applications open 31st May 2025.

Visit anzmes.org.nz for more information, grant regulations, and application forms. 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ANZMES on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 