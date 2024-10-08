ANZMES Awards $25K Grant And $10K In Scholarships To Advance ME/CFS And Long COVID Research 2024

The Associated New Zealand Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Society (ANZMES) is delighted to announce the recipients of their 2024 Research Grant and Scholarship Programme. ANZMES, the leading National Advisory on ME launched the programme in 2023 to support groundbreaking research into Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) and long COVID. The programme can offer two $25,000 research grants to postgraduate students and academic researchers, specifically aimed at advancing laboratory-based studies. In addition, four $5,000 scholarships are available to support students undertaking ME/CFS and long COVID research in fields such as Health Sciences, Public Health, and Humanities. The programme is designed to foster a new generation of researchers and contribute vital knowledge to these under-researched conditions, which affect millions globally.

“This is our second year offering the programme, and we are very pleased to have received strong scholarship applications this year. We encourage postgraduate students to consider their Masters/PhD topics now, for next year’s funding round. In programmes with relatively low costs, scholarships can be used to help pay fees or study and living expenses,” says Fiona Charlton, ANZMES president.

This year, ANZMES has selected three outstanding researchers whose innovative projects will contribute to the growing body of knowledge in this field. Each recipient has been awarded significant funding to pursue their work, advancing ME/CFS and long COVID research in critical new directions.

Meet the 2024 Grant and Scholarship Recipients:

Associate Professor Mona Jeffreys and Kahurangi Dey Victoria University of Wellington

Project: Exploring the Prevalence and Determinants of Food Insecurity in People with ME/CFS and/or Long COVID This study, conducted in partnership with research candidate Kahurangi Dey, investigates food insecurity among individuals with ME/CFS and long COVID. The project will not only quantify the prevalence of food insecurity but will also contribute to the creation of an ME/CFS Registry in New Zealand, a vital resource for future research.

“We are delighted to have been awarded a research grant from ANZMES. For many decades, research into ME/CFS has been overlooked, and these grants fill an important gap. Our research explores aspects of food insecurity in people with ME/CFS and Long Covid. Kahurangi is an expert in kai research, and Mona an expert in Long Covid, as well as living with ME/CFS. Of interest to us are the complexities and interrelationships between food access and utilisation for people living with chronic illnesses. We will be designing and distributing an online survey about food insecurity and barriers that people with ME/CFS and Long Covid face. Respondents will also be asked if they would like to be included in an ME/CFS Registry – it is essential that we start to count how many people are living with ME/CFS.” - Mona and Kahurangi.

Melissa Blanc

Auckland University of Technology

Project: Exercise in ME/CFS Patients: Helpful or Harmful? A Systematic Review

Melissa Blanc’s systematic review aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of exercise programmes for ME/CFS patients. With ongoing controversy regarding exercise as a treatment for ME/CFS, this research will address potential harms and benefits to ensure that exercise recommendations are based on high-quality evidence.

"It is exciting to be selected for this scholarship. I hope this systematic review will be a valuable contribution to the body of evidence on the topic of exercise use in ME/CFS patients, and that it will help to improve the quality of life of ME/CFS patients." - Melissa

Beth Hobbs Victoria University of Wellington

Project: Psychological Support for ME/CFS Patients in Canterbury

Beth Hobbs, a registered psychology intern, is working with ME/CFS patients in Canterbury to provide critical psychological services. This project focuses on the impact of long-term illness and psychological support to improve patient outcomes, with a particular emphasis on housebound patients.

“Becoming a psychologist in the field of health has been a long-standing passion of mine. I feel incredibly honoured to have received the ANZMES Scholarship. The scholarship is intended to be used towards funding psychology registration training and an internship working directly with those experiencing symptoms of ME/CFS in Canterbury. ME/CFS has always been a strong focus in my work and study, which has strengthened with the rise of Long COVID. The negative psychological and emotional effects of ME/CFS can cause significant distress for the individual and their whānau, and deeply concerns the ME/CFS community. It will be an absolute privilege to work towards ameliorating people’s distress and assist those living with this challenging condition to enjoy a better quality of life and sense of self. My sincere gratitude to ANZMES for this opportunity!” - Beth

Associate Professor Mona Jeffreys and Kahurangi Dey (co-applicants) will receive a $25,000 grant, while Melissa Blanc and Beth Hobbs will each receive $5,000 scholarships to support their work.

ANZMES President, Fiona Charlton, expressed her excitement about the calibre of this year’s recipients “Each year, we are inspired by the dedication and innovation of our researchers. This year’s recipients not only highlight the urgent need for more research into ME/CFS and Long COVID but also embody the promise of future breakthroughs. We are proud to support their vital work.”

ANZMES continues to lead the charge in supporting vital research that seeks to improve the lives of those affected by ME/CFS and long COVID. Applications for next year’s grants will open in May 2025.

ME/CFS is a complex, debilitating, and often misunderstood medical condition, affecting millions of people worldwide, including at least 25,000 in New Zealand. Despite its widespread impact, there is remarkably little research or funding available.

This ANZMES funding programme was made possible by the generous support of members. The Grant was awarded by ANZMES on the recommendation of their Grants and Scholarships Subcommittee. Next year’s funding applications open 31st May 2025.

Visit anzmes.org.nz for more information, grant regulations, and application forms.

