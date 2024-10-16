GovGPT Pilot Available Publicly For Testing And Validation

Callaghan Innovation today announced its conversational companion GovGPT pilot is available publicly for testing and validation.

GovGPT aims to provide accurate and referenceable information from a range of Government websites through natural language conversations, to help businesses access the information they need faster, and more easily than through a browser.

“We’re keen for Kiwi businesses to get an opportunity to give GovGPT a try, and let us know if it’s a useful and reliable tool for them,” says Callaghan Innovation Chief Executive Stefan Korn.

The GovGPT pilot is also an opportunity to engage with the AI practitioner community in Aotearoa New Zealand during testing and development of GovGPT over the trial period until the end of the year. The pilot will also seek public engagement and feedback.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with those who want to help us develop the pilot. Some of the most impactful software solutions have been crowdsourced, and we’re excited about the possibilities the GovGPT community will help to enable,” he says.

Callaghan Innovation partnered with Whāriki Māori Business Network and a technology provider to rapidly develop the GovGPT pilot, by combining the existing functionality of large language models (LLMs) and a library of existing software modules.

The GovGPT pilot is part of Callaghan Innovation’s AI Activator initiative, which helps businesses to harness the transformational power of AI to support business growth, increased productivity and improved competitive advantage for Kiwi companies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

