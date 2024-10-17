Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Factsheet A Reminder That Healthier Environments Reduce Cancer

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: Alcohol Healthwatch

Newly released factsheet titled Ka Hua Mai Te Mate Pukupuku I Te Inu Waipiro - Alcohol Causes Cancer by the Royal Society Te Apārangi is a reminder that, like tobacco and asbestos, alcohol causes cancer.

The factsheet collates the breadth of evidence about alcohol and cancer to help communities make choices about their drinking.

Although the link between alcohol and cancer has been known for over 100 years and 4 in 5 New Zealanders drink alcohol, only 1 in 5 of us are aware that alcohol can cause cancer.

The factsheet also talks about how our environment can be improved to reduce alcohol-related cancers. This includes increasing the price of alcohol, reducing the availability of alcohol, and restricting its marketing.

"Drinking patterns are highly influenced by our environment," says Alcohol Healthwatch Health Promotion Advisor Sarah Sneyd. "Alcohol is freely available on street corners and through a click of a button on your phone, it’s cheaper today than it ever has been before, and there is so much advertising that we even see alcohol billboards outside primary schools. There is enormous pressure to drink, and unfortunately every drink increases the risk of seven different types of cancer."

Sneyd welcomes the report with hopes that it helps raise awareness of the links between alcohol and cancer, and how we can reduce the cancer burden.

"With increased environmental protections in our communities, not only will alcohol-related cancers decrease, we will also see fewer drink-driving accidents, less family violence, fewer children maltreated, and less violent crime. Everything we care about will start to improve."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Alcohol Healthwatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 