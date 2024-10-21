DNAiTECH Raises Pre-Seed Round To Launch World-first Instant Diagnostic Tests That Don’t Need A Lab

(Photo/Supplied)

Kiwi biotechnology company DNAiTECH has announced a NZ$1 million raise led by Sprout Agritech, with a $750k repayable grant from Callaghan Innovation, to support the development of revolutionary instant diagnostic tests. The world-first technology is capable of accurately identifying a broad spectrum of animal and human diseases - including Johne’s disease in cattle and measles in humans - right at the point of care (POC), without the need for a laboratory. DNAiTECH aims to democratise access to clinical testing, empowering clinicians with immediate results and enabling faster treatment decisions.

“Diseases like Johne’s in livestock or measles in humans drive significant losses, both economically and in terms of human life, especially in developing countries. The ability to deliver an instant, accurate diagnosis at the point of care changes the game. It's the difference between taking the problem to the lab; or taking science to the problem,” explains Murray Broom, Co-Founder of DNAiTECH.

Immediate diagnostics can drastically improve outcomes in both healthcare and agriculture. For example, fast detection of bovine viral disease in cattle can save millions in potential losses, while instant diagnostics for corneal infections can prevent severe complications like vision loss. DNAiTECH’s technology brings rapid, actionable information directly to the clinician or vet, where every minute counts in treatment decisions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This investment will redefine how diagnostics are performed at the point of care, making a profound impact on sectors that are ripe for innovation. DNAiTECH’s integration of digital and diagnostic technologies presents a scalable solution for a historically challenging industry, offering a level of accessibility and affordability that has been unable to achieve before,” believes Warren Bebb, Chief Investment Officer for Sprout Agritech.”

Marrying cutting-edge technology with digital smarts

During the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, many experienced delays in laboratory-based testing - waiting days for their results. The lab tests utilised Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing and were highly accurate, but took a long time to process. At a basic level, PCR amplifies small segments of DNA in a sample by copying the target DNA to create millions of copies. PCR is highly sensitive and can detect even very small amounts of genetic material. After several months, at-home diagnostics became available which improved how quickly patients could manage the disease, including isolation - but the tests were not as accurate.

DNAiTECH uses an equally accurate means of testing called Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) which amplifies small segments of DNA for the detection of a myriad of diseases, but does so within a handheld device made portable for point-of-care testing. The way in which the startup has combined LAMP with state-of-the-art biomedical diagnostic chips (with embedded tech that can answer four diagnostic questions) and smartphone integration enables highly accurate, lab-free diagnostics. “Our system is highly engineered yet portable and simple to use. Using a DNAiTECH device and innovative sample processing system, clinicians can get results in minutes compared to days for lab tests,” explains Broom, adding that its advanced models integrate with smartphones, while its Gen3 device is set to meet the World Health Organisation’s ASSURED criteria for point-of-care diagnostics.

“Our point of difference lies in how we’ve combined these emerging technologies into a solution that is cost-competitive not only for developed but also developing countries to tackle a hugely intractable problem. We’ve made the process faster, more reliable, and affordable enough to make a difference worldwide,” comments Broom. He adds that the company is in the process of registering a patent.

Real-world deployment

DNAiTECH is already making strides in real-world application and is contributing to a project in Senegal to rapidly diagnose measles and rubella. Supported by Grand Challenges Canada funding to Fondation Institut Pasteur de Dakar, the project will see scientists trial the use of DNAiTECH’s diagnostic chips and is set to begin in early 2025, with promising implications for outbreak containment and disease management.

An eye on commercialisation

DNAiTECH aims to commercialise its technology across both the agritech and biomedical sectors. The company has also brought on Kevin Darling, Sprout’s Director, as its Chief Commercial Officer. Kevin, a qualified veterinarian with vast experience in sales and marketing in different industries, will assist the company to achieve product-market fit.

This is the tenth investment Sprout has made with its investment partners US-based Finistere Ventures, Kiwi dairy giant Fonterra and venture builder OurCrowd, as well as with the support of Te Pokapū Auaha Callaghan Innovation’s Deep Tech Incubator programme. The programme supports the commercialisation of early-stage deep tech ventures in New Zealand.

The team has expanded to include experts in biochemistry, molecular biology and engineering and has a group of scientific and strategic advisors including Emeritus Professor Warren Tate of the University of Otago, as well as Professor Wayne Patrick of the Victoria University of Wellington and Dr Shirli Notcovich. Its lab facility is housed in the Marlborough Research Centre. Initial funding will be used to refine an initial product that satisfies the needs of the Fondation Institut Pasteur de Dakar, further R&D and field trials on the journey to commercialisation.

Making a difference for the future

“Making a substantial difference to the future of diagnostics is what drives us. We’re solving a problem that has long plagued both human and animal health. It’s not just about clever technology - it’s about creating something impactful that can change lives on a global scale,” concludes Broom.

© Scoop Media

