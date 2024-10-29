Auckland Zoo’s New Online Conservation Learning Platform Opens Up World Of Opportunity For All

Auckland Zoo is excited to launch New Zealand’s first zoo-based online conservation learning platform - an easily accessible offering of interactive courses for all ages and abilities here in Aotearoa and around the world!

The programme of courses for the new platform have been created by the Zoo’s internationally renowned and passionate group of conservation educators, who also facilitate sessions at the Zoo and out in the community.

“As a wildlife conservation science organisation, we’re all about growing knowledge and a love for the natural world and empowering positive action for wildlife and wild places - be that in communities, schools, or our own backyards,” says Dr Sarah Thomas, Auckland Zoo’s head of conservation advocacy and engagement.

A wide range of free modules – from an ‘Introduction to Backyard Conservation’, ‘Awesome Aotearoa’ to ‘Protecting Global Diversity’ and ‘Intro to Zoo Careers’, are now available to all.

Paid modules, designed for adult learners are also being offered. These feature additional interactive discussion forums and live webinars with our expert educators and other specialist Zoo staff and include a certificate of completion. The first of these, ‘Backyard Conservation Enhanced’ , is being offered at a special introductory price of $20 per person, with more paid and free modules for a range of ages due to be added in the coming months.

“In collaboration with our colleagues in our Information and Communications Technology (ICT) teams at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) we’ve been able to embrace new learning technologies to really open up a whole world of opportunity for so many individuals here in Aotearoa and internationally to learn, connect and be inspired by nature,” says Dr Thomas.

TAU’s chief digital officer, Mandy Kennedy, says working with the Zoo to create a digital platform with such a strong community and environmental focus, has been extremely rewarding.

“It’s very exciting for us to see how our collective mahi has created something that’s going to make such a positive difference to children and adults in our local and wider communities. One of the ways Tātaki Auckland Unlimited contributes to the Auckland Plan 2050, is to support wildlife conservation and learning programmes at the Zoo for our communities and the online platform means we can take these programmes even further afield!”

Among Auckland Zoo’s conservation educators leading the platform’s content creation is Nic Charlton - aka ‘Dr Bee’! Along with gaining his Masters in Entomology and a PhD in the

behaviour and ecology of bumble bees from the University of Bristol, the science teacher has years of experience in both digital education and conservation education. The self-confessed nature nerd has also worked at the Zoo as a volunteer and ectotherm keeper.

“To me, one of the best things about the platform is the ability it’ll have to reach so many people from so many different backgrounds (be that here in the South Pacific, in Asia, Africa or even Iceland!) as well as those that live more locally but still aren’t able to physically visit the Zoo.

“It’s learning for everyone – whether you’re homeschooling your tamariki, are a young person considering a career in conservation, an international student especially interested in Aotearoa or are a whānau who just wants to discover more about nature and how you can help it thrive.

“For schools that can visit us, there are the excellent free pre and post visit modules (all linked to the NZ curriculum) that are also available to everyone else who’s interested. With our enhanced (paid) modules, learners have the added benefit of another level of support – with my colleagues and I and other Zoo experts able to engage with you in webinars and directly answer question in online forums,” explains Nic.

“Like my colleagues, I find the science of our natural world endlessly fascinating. We love interacting with our communities and doing what we can to spark that curiosity and wonder in others. As we experience ourselves, the more you learn about a species or an ecosystem, the more you’re likely to care about it and want to take positive actions to protect and conserve it.”

