Spirit Of Cooperation : Netsafe And Federation Of Maori Authorities Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

New Zealand’s online safety agency, Netsafe, and the Federation of Māori Authorities(FOMA), have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work collaboratively on digital safety and competency.

The key tenet of the document is that Netsafe will partner with FOMA to grow and work with its members on online safety matters, and it provides a framework for how the two organisations will work together.

From left, FOMA Chair Traci Houpapa, Netsafe's Poutaki Mātauranga Māori Amokura Panoho and FOMA Deputy Chair Liz Mellish. Photo/Supplied.

The agreement was acknowledged by Netsafe’s Poutaki Mātauranga Māori, Amokura Panoho at FOMA’s Huihuinga Wahine 2024 event taking place today in Auckland. Panoho is a speaker at the event. Her address, titled Empowering Wāhine Māori and Whānau through Safe Digital Environments, touches on issues including key insights into the experience of Māori online (particularly those of teens), and addressing online misogyny and its impact on Wāhine Māori and Whānau. Panoho joined Netsafe in 2022 to support Netsafe’s mahi and help the organisation reflect and connect to Te Ao Māori.

Brent Carey, Netsafe’s CEO (Te Ati Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto/ Waikato, Ngāti Ruaka, Kahungauru, Nāti Ruanii, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Awa), says the organisation welcomes the formalisation of its relationship with FOMA.

“Netsafe looks forward to collaborating with FOMA to deter, prevent and mitigate online harms, and to educate, advise on and advocate for online safety. Our joint focus will be on supporting Māori to better understand online engagement and safety by providing free support, education and advice to FOMA members and their wider communities.”

FOMA Chairman, Traci Houpapa, says: “Living and working online is what we do. This partnership between FOMA the Federation of Maori Authorities and Netsafe is an important starting point to support our ahuwhenua, trusts, incorporations and businesses to do so safely and securely.”

The agreement includes reference to advocating for Māori interests in online safety initiatives, which involves supporting Māori and Māori organisations to manage and respond to online safety issues. At a policy level, Netsafe will also work to ensure the online safety needs of Māori communities are recognised and addressed.

Since 2022, Netsafe has been building its internal staff cultural competency and continuing its outreach programmes:

• Hui with Māori to discuss online safety issues (July 2022)

• More translated online safety resources and the launch of their first standalone Māori and online safety issues population report (2023)

• Hosted the indigenous voices session at Trans Tasman Online Safety Conference in Christchurch (2023)

• Significant strides in relationship with the National Iwi Chairs Forum – Netsafe staff have been appointed the technical leads to a new Pou Tangata for Online Safety (2024) • Continued commitment to investing in accessible harm prevention education materials for vulnerable communities - including investing in te reo Māori translations. • Netsafe has released further online safety education resources like Hector’s World online safety programme in English and Te Reo for tamariki aged 6-10 years (visit Hector's World YouTube to view).

“Integrating Māori cultural perspectives and values into Netsafe programs and ensuring culturally appropriate approaches are used in communications and interventions will continue to be a key focus for us,” says Carey.

“Looking ahead to 2025, Netsafe will release its co-designed six episode digital safety micro learn programme for Māori and is working with Tātahi Aho Rau (Core Education) and the Education and Innovation Partnership Trust.”

About Netsafe

Netsafe is an independent, non-profit online safety organisation committed to helping people stay safe online. Netsafe provides education, resources, and support to individuals, schools, and businesses to navigate and mitigate online risks.

About FOMA

FOMA was established in 1987 and represents around 150 Maori and Iwi Authorities and Iwi Entities with land assets and interests in the primary sector, commercial property, energy and investments. FOMA exists to help our members prosper and grow, and we do that by working with Government and industry to ensure interests and aspirations of Māori landowners, land managers and land users are included in decision making on strategy, policy, legislation, and regulations affecting our land and our people.

