Virtual Reality Adds Another Tool To Forestry Training Kit

Precision Silviculture Programme manager Claire Stewart uses the headset while Scion portfolio leader Grant Evans observes / Supplied

A training program where new forestry recruits learn to make crucial thinning decisions through immersive virtual reality simulations of forests could be just around the corner.

And the technology to get us there could also be used for training across the forestry processing chain and to refresh experienced workers’ skills.

Scion recently developed an interactive, 3D virtual reality training tool to supplement forestry worker training on-site. The prototype has caught the attention of industry players who are exploring how it can be customised to depict their own forests.

Trainees who put on the virtual reality headset find themselves in the middle of a computer-generated model reflecting a realistic production forest in New Zealand. The trees are based on physiological-based models of Pinus radiata (Radiata Pine).

Scion developed the tool as part of the Virtual Thinning project funded by Forest Growers Research’s Precision Silviculture Programme. Scion portfolio leader Grant Evans says the tool combines science, technology and gamification.

“We’re using fundamental science – what we know about the physiology of the trees – with VR technology and gamification which is making it more engaging,” he says. “This simulation is based on real-world attributes and we’re able to generate scenarios that really enhance first stage training or decision making."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using the tool also makes training logistically easier given travel is not needed, and mistakes made in virtual reality aren't reflected in real forestry blocks. A trainer watching on screen can guide the trainee.

“VR has been around a long time in entertainment. Now people have started to see the real applications,” Evans says.

Options for the tool are limitless. “Levels” can be created to make choosing which tree to thin easier or harder. Variables can be changed to adjust stocking rate, tree species and age. There are decades of tree bioinformatics available to draw on and more than 70 potential variables. The current focus is on variables that impact log quality and forest value such as sweep, branching and broken tops.

Evans says industry leaders engaging with the initial prototype have already identified further applications and extensions such as connecting it to other software like geographic information system operator ArcGIS.

Scion forest management scientist Lania Holt says Scion is now working with industry to ensure the tool can reflect their forests.

“Companies are looking for realistic scenarios. Ultimately where they want to go is to take the prototype and combine assets with industry in a way that depicts the forest based on their data.”

Holt says the work through the Precision Silviculture Programme has led to a prototype that’s allowed synthetic data to be created and used.

Holt, who has been involved in thinning research for the programme, says a tool like this could improve thinning processes and health and safety. It could also allow training in a broader range of scenarios than the conditions in accessible forests on any given day.

FGR’s Precision Silviculture Programme manager Claire Stewart says the tool fits with the programme’s aims of digitising, mechanising and automating forestry tasks to make them more efficient and safer.

She says the tool could help trainees understand complexities without the immense pressure of a forest environment and help them understand the economic value in forests. The technology also paves the way for teleoperation of the future and sets the foundation for how these technologies will need to work, she says.

“Thinning is one of the most critical tasks within the life of the forest ... It’s where you can add or subtract a lot of value,” Stewart says. “There are many other tasks in the forest beyond thinning that would benefit from this training – pruning, establishment tasks, surveillance and monitoring, harvesting and processing.

“We are fully committed to exploring new interactive and digital ways of training and attracting the workforce.”

Scion is working to customise the tool for forestry company Rayonier-Matariki Forests, who are responsible for more than 110,000 hectares of forest nationwide.

“I’m hugely impressed,” says Rayonier-Matariki Forests Quality Manager Fraser Field, who is part of the development testing team. “I immediately fell into training mode when I tested the tool.”

Last year Rayonier built its own VR process for entry-level workers but Field says this is “a huge step forward.”

“We will be able to build a virtual forest with sizes, features, and characteristics specific to our own conditions. We will modify and improve our training practices now to incorporate Scion’s VR, including training for NZQA unit standards. I have lots of ideas now about how to extend the use of this tool in training.”

© Scoop Media

