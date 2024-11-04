Matiu/Somes Island Reopening In November

Wellingtonians will be able to experience Matiu/Somes Island in Wellington again from Friday, 22 November, following the successful replacement of the island’s 85-year-old wharf.

Te Whatanui Winiata, Chair of the Kaitiaki Board who administer the island, is pleased the island will be accessible for mana whenua and the public in time for summer.

“The kaitiakitanga of the island is paramount,” says Te Whatanui. “Matiu is a haven in the heart of Te Whanganui a Tara. We're looking forward to the future, with Matiu remaining accessible for all uri, kaitiaki, and visitors to experience."

In addition to this new wharf, there are changes to biosecurity procedures to help protect native species on the island, and continue its pest-free status. Angus Hulme-Moir, DOC Operations Manager for Kapiti-Wellington, says it’s critical to keep pests off the islands.

“Matiu/Somes Island is home to nesting populations of kororā and kākāriki, as well as rare species like tuatara and wētā, while also being a popular destination for tourists and locals alike,” says Angus. “DOC manages the island on behalf of the Kaitiaki Board, and we will work with visitors to ensure they understand the importance of keeping these species safe.”

East By West Ferries will recommence its ferry services to Mātiu/Somes as soon as the island is open again.

“Mātiu/Somes is one of the most accessible of New Zealand’s island sanctuaries, and it is a significant part of our business each year – so we are excited to take visitors out again after a gap of several months.” says Mat Jonsson, General Manager at East By West.

“As the island reopens to the public, we have worked hard with mana whenua and DOC on a model for sustainable visitation to Mātiu/Somes Island, and we’re pleased to be able to introduce online bookings to coincide with reopening and hopefully a busy summer”.

Work on the rebuild of Matiu/Somes Island’s wharf, by Brian Perry Civil, began in February 2024, and has been completed both on time and on budget.

Background information

Matiu/Somes Island is a predator-free scientific reserve. It is also a historic reserve with a rich multicultural history.

The island is owned by local iwi (Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika). It is governed by a Kaitiaki Board and managed by DOC.

Since pests were eradicated, the island has become a sanctuary for native plants, birds, reptiles, and invertebrates including tuatara, kākāriki, North Island robin, little blue penguins, and wētā.

