What Is The Impact Of AI On Productivity In Aotearoa New Zealand?

The AI Forum, in partnership with Callaghan Innovation and Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington, is advancing its research into the impact of AI on productivity in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Our second survey is now live and we’re inviting New Zealanders to share their experiences and tell us how they are using AI right now,” says Madeline Newman, Executive Director, AI Forum of New Zealand.

“Every six months, our research captures how AI is evolving across the motu, helping us build an AI Index that tracks our growth. We’re able to benchmark our progress and uncover new insights sectors.”

“Our first research results showed nearly 70 percent of respondents using AI, especially generative AI. We were also encouraged to see that almost all respondents reported improved worker efficiency and many experiencing positive financial impacts.”

‘We are interested to see how our latest survey results will reflect the evolving landscape of AI in Aotearoa, as more industries embrace these technologies. As we gather data from a diverse range of sectors, we’re uncovering emerging patterns and challenges. By tracking these trends, we can support our communities with insights that help foster trust, drive innovation and ensure AI’s positive impact on our society and economy,” says Madeline.

The second survey is now open and participation from businesses across Aotearoa New Zealand, whether they are using AI or not, is encouraged to help harness the power of AI to enable a prosperous, inclusive and equitable future Aotearoa. Survey closes Friday 13 December.

The latest survey is available here: https://aiforum.org.nz/ais-impact-on-productivity-in-aotearoa/

