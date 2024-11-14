Trans-Tasman Earth Observation Research Studies Confirmed

Four New Zealand research teams will work alongside their Australian counterparts to test space science research projects using Earth observation tools and techniques, thanks to a trans-Tasman research agreement.

“These are exciting research projects that can help unlock information about the environment and climate through the observation of the Earth from high-altitude and space,” Iain Cossar, Head of the New Zealand Space Agency, part of the Ministry of Business and Innovation and Employment, said.

“New Zealand researchers will partner with Australian research organisations on Earth observation projects that will monitor soil moisture and improve satellite imaging for agricultural monitoring among other projects.”

New Zealand researchers will receive funding for six-month feasibility studies into:

Remote sensing of spatial and temporal variations of soil moisture to support improved agricultural practices ($100,000 for the University of Canterbury to work with the University of Newcastle and industry partner FrontierSI)

Improving satellite imaging and insights for agricultural monitoring ($85,000 to the University of Auckland to work with Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation)

Proof of concept of a realtime fuel moisture content system to support wildfire response ($100,000 to Scion to work with Bushfire Research Centre of Excellence, Fenner School of Environment and Society and the Australian National University); and

• Better models for pastoral biomass quantification using satellite data ($100,000 to Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research to work with FrontierSI).

The collaborative research approach stems from an agreement signed earlier this year between the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Australia’s SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre (SmartSat CRC). It also aligns with the 2017 bilateral science and innovation agreement on bolstering trans-Tasman research and innovation connections.

“The partnership we have with SmartSat CRC is a great opportunity for our researchers to advance space science, technology and cooperation, as well as draw on their connections with research and industry partners.

“The relationship and research will benefit both New Zealanders and Australians,” Mr Cossar said.

The feasibility studies will be considered for second stage funding once completed. Funding for these projects comes from the $6 million made available from the Government’s Catalyst Fund to support collaborative research projects with SmartSat CRC. This will support activities that initiate, develop and foster collaborations which take advantage of international science and innovation for New Zealand’s benefit.

Information about the projects can be found on the MBIE website.

Information about SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre can be found on the SmartSat CRC website.

