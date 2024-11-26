Kacific’s SatPack Delivers Reliable Portable Satellite Internet For High-Demand, Remote Operations

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) has introduced SatPack, a breakthrough communications solution designed for rapid deployment in the most challenging environments across the Asia-Pacific. Building on the success of the award-winning CommsBox and recently released CommsBox Ultra, Kacific reaffirms its leadership in satellite innovation with a solution that combines affordability, portability, and reliability for urgent and interim infrastructure deployments.

(Photo/Supplied)

Empowering connectivity for critical and demanding operations

SatPack, a highly transportable and rapidly deployable communications solution, is engineered to meet the needs of demanding enterprise customers, emergency personnel, and rural government agencies, ensuring that users can establish reliable communication for flexible projects or urgent needs in remote and challenging environment. These include sectors like natural resource exploration, rural agricultural production and industrial activities reliant on stable connectivity, and interim remote online services in regions where traditional infrastructure is non-existent or severely compromised.

With its rugged design, fast setup and affordable price point, SatPack is a robust, adaptable communication tool for personnel in critical operations, allowing them to stay connected in the harshest environments. For disaster relief teams and government emergency infrastructure units, SatPack allows for swift deployment in the aftermath of natural disasters, enabling responders to establish communication networks rapidly. The portable system ensures that essential services and command centres can be operational in minutes, providing the connectivity needed to coordinate efforts and manage the flow of information during crisis situations.

Essential features for uninterrupted connectivity

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

SatPack is designed to withstand extreme environments, featuring a military-grade antenna dish and a rugged, weather-resistant frame. Packaged in three protective cases, it is easy to carry, transport and set up, with no technical expertise required, ensuring users can quickly establish high-speed internet in minutes.

Equipped with a motorised auto-pointing antenna, SatPack ensures optimal signal acquisition within 15 minutes, connected to the Kacific1 satellite for extensive coverage across 25 countries. It is powered by Kacific’s Ka-band with 99.97% availability for reliable, high-speed data transfer capabilities, with speeds of up to 40Mbps download and 10Mbps upload. The product comes with a 1-year prepaid plan with unlimited data usage, making it a practical and cost-effective choice for enterprises and government agencies operating in rural or rugged locations of diverse budgets.

Comprehensive customer support for high-value operations

With 27 warehouses across the Asia-Pacific region, SatPack is available within three days of order confirmation. Users benefit from comprehensive support and warranty, with 24/7 assistance from over 600 local partners and distributors over 25 countries, offering peace of mind for professionals who cannot afford downtime during critical missions.

Kacific Chief Executive Officer Christian Patouraux says the company was driven to develop SatPack following an increased demand for a portable, affordable and easy-to-set-up satellite solution.

“SatPack was developed to meet the unique needs of remote and high-demand sectors, like oil and mineral exploration, national defence, and emergency response. Our goal is to provide a reliable satellite solution that allows professionals to operate seamlessly, even in the most challenging terrains," says Christian.

“We recognise that in today’s world, reliable connectivity can transform lives, and satellite internet remains the most reliable option for remote communities.

We’ve built SatPack to be a versatile, rugged system that prioritises reliable, flexible connectivity over long-term infrastructure solutions. Whether you’re setting up a field operation, a satellite command centre, or monitoring critical situations, SatPack ensures you can stay connected and keep operations running smoothly – all at an affordable price point.”

SatPack features:

Reliable, fast connectivity for a range of connectivity requirement

Terminal automatically acquires the best possible signal

Durable military-grade antenna

Easy to set up with no technical expertise needed

Easy to transport with compact packaging

Each Kacific SatPack includes:

Protective case packaging

75cm antenna dish

The device stand consists of a tripod and mini-pole

Auto Pointing Control Unit and Modem

Transceiver (3W) and Foldable arm

About Kacific

Founded in 2013, Kacific Broadband Satellites Group is a next-generation satellite operator providing access to affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband services across Asia and the Pacific. Kacific uses advanced Ka-band space and ground communications technologies to provide innovative services to governments, businesses, and communities. Today, as the largest Ka-band satellite operator in Asia-Pacific, Kacific fosters greater internet usage, fuels economic growth, supports disaster management and control, and improves the delivery of other critical services. To reach customers in the most remote areas, Kacific has actively recruited and trained a network of distributors and installers, providing support on the ground and creating local job opportunities.

Kacific1, which was launched back in 2019, connects underserved areas in 25 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Kacific is an award-winning company, recognised with many awards, including the Universal Broadband Award (Euroconsult's Excellence in Space-based Connectivity Awards, 2023), Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation with CommsBox (Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, 2023), Gold Stevie® Award for Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries (Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, 2024), Connecting the Unconnected (Global Telecoms Awards 2022), Outstanding Satellite Company (PCT Awards, 2022 and 2024), and Outstanding Innovation Award (PTC Awards, 2024).

© Scoop Media

