Meth Use Skyrockets – Expert Reaction

Cocaine and methamphetamine have been detected at their highest ever rates in New Zealand’s wastewater.

Wastewater testing data show the volume of drugs consumed within a given period but don’t show how many people are using that drug or how they are taking it.

The Science Media Centre asked experts to comment.

Professor Chris Wilkins, SHORE & Whariki Research Centre, Massey University, comments:

“The latest findings of increasing meth use in New Zealand (+108%) are consistent with the previous quarter of wastewater testing results (+31%) and our own recent NZ Drugs Trends Survey (NZDTS) results which showed declining prices for meth (-36%) and stable availability.

“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has noted increasing diversity of international supply sources of meth to Oceania from North and Central America, in addition to the traditional supply from Asia. According to Australian Federal Police, 70% of the methamphetamine they seized in 2022/23 was from Mexico, the US and Canada, and Mexican cartels are selling methamphetamine at less than a third of the price of their Asian rivals.

“International comparisons of wastewater results indicate that NZ has the fourth highest consumption of methamphetamine use behind the US, Australia, and the Czech Republic (data from 112 cities in 34 countries across Europe, Oceania, North and South America). NZ Customs and Police have consistently seized over 1,500 kilograms of methamphetamine per year for the last three years compared to less than 500 kilograms per year in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“In combination, these findings suggest a saturated methamphetamine market in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

No conflict of interest declared.

Dr Marta Rychert, Senior Researcher (Drug Policy), Shore & Whariki Research Centre, College of Health, Massey University, comments:

“The latest quarterly wastewater results (Q3 2024) show increases in detected cocaine and methamphetamine: the estimated consumption of methamphetamine doubled compared to previous quarter, and estimated consumption of cocaine continues ‘above average’. This is not the first time we’ve seen this trend: the wastewater report for previous quarter (Q2) also noted increases in estimated meth use and cocaine use above average.

“The question is: are we seeing more people using these drugs? Or are existing consumers using more? And who are the consumers?

“Methamphetamine has been a feature of the New Zealand drug market for a while, and the level of population use is high by international standards. Recent population surveys in Aotearoa have not detected significant increases in the number of people who use meth – but due to the delay between the survey data collection and reporting, it is hard to say with certainty what is happening right now. In the NZ Drug Trends Survey conducted this year, we saw signs of declining meth prices and more methamphetamine consumers saying that they use the drug more frequently than before, suggesting local methamphetamine market saturation. We certainly need to invest in a timely monitoring system that engages with people who use drugs.

“The profile of meth and cocaine users is quite different: cocaine consumers tend to have higher levels of disposable income so we are talking about different demographics that may be involved in these trends.

“The latest 2024 NZ Drug Trends Survey found more people are using cocaine across the regions. There was also perception of increasing availability of cocaine. On population level, the latest NZ Health Survey also found an increase in the number of users: 2.4% of adults used cocaine in the past year. Historically, this figure has been around 0.5% of population. And so it’s important to remember that these increases in consumption are significant, but – to put them in perspective – they are from a low baseline. New Zealand traditionally had low supply and use of cocaine due to distance from coca producing countries in South America. More availability of cocaine in New Zealand now reflects international trends with record high availability of the drug being detected globally.

“The increases in the wastewater detection of meth and cocaine are a worrying trend and definitely one to keep an eye on. A comprehensive response will combine law enforcement efforts to target traffickers and producers, as well as investment in drug prevention, harm reduction interventions and treatment preparedness – particularly in communities and populations with less resources to respond.”

Conflict of interest statement: No financial conflicts of interest to declare. Marta Rychert is part of the NZ Drug Trends Survey research team, she receives funding from the NZ Health Research Council and the Marsden Fund via Royal Society Te Apārangi.

Associate Professor James Foulds, Forensic psychiatrist; and Director of the Christchurch Health and Development Study, University of Otago, Christchurch, comments:

“Wastewater testing is a novel method to show how drug use is tracking in a region. It involves taking samples at regular intervals from the sewer system. As most methamphetamine that is consumed in New Zealand is imported from overseas, the recent spike in methamphetamine in wastewater means more imports are getting through without being detected.

“After alcohol, methamphetamine is the drug that causes the most harm in New Zealand. Harms include acute paranoia, violence, depression, suicidal behaviour and range of physical health effects such as heart damage.

“More methamphetamine use means an increase in all these harms. This impacts on health and social services, police and the courts. All these agencies are already struggling to keep up with the level of methamphetamine-related problems.

“The solutions to New Zealand’s methamphetamine problems are complex. Ongoing law enforcement efforts are needed which target commercial supply rather than people who consume the drug. There also needs to be a whole of government approach to the drivers of demand for the drug.

“Longitudinal studies like the MBIE-funded Christchurch Health and Development Study are unique in their ability to show why people use methamphetamine and how this can be prevented. Continuing government support for these studies can help shape policy to reduce the burden of ill health and social problems from methamphetamine in the future.”

Conflict of interest statement: “I am an unpaid member of the Board of Trustees of Odyssey House, Christchurch, a provider of treatment services for people with mental health and addiction problems. I have received payments from the Ministry of Justice for the preparation of Court reports, about 50% of which involve defendants who have a methamphetamine problem.”

© Scoop Media