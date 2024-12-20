Apple iOS Update Makes It Easier For New Zealanders To Report Scam Messages To DIA

A new functionality rolled out during the most recent update to Apple’s iOS software, allows New Zealanders to seamlessly report suspicious scam messages directly to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

Apple, DIA, 2degrees, One NZ, Spark, and Modica have been working together to streamline the effort required by the New Zealand public to report scam and spam messages. This new initiative, initiated by Apple and delivered in partnership with NZ telcos means that a user with an iPhone 14 (mobile provider dependent), 15 or 16, which has been updated with the latest iOS 18.2, can select “Report Junk” on a suspicious message and now the details of that message will be shared directly with DIA.

Making it easier for New Zealanders to report scam messages is essential to helping combat digital messages that seek to harm kiwis and will help ensure and effective and efficient response to scam campaigns seeking to take advantage of kiwis.

The information received by DIA in these public reports is shared with 2Degrees, One NZ, and Spark to identify the numbers sending scam messages and detect, disrupt and prevent any further harmful messages being sent, making it less likely that the public will lose their privacy and money.

Joe Teo, Manager Digital Messaging, DIA said “We know that we need all hands-on-deck to help protect New Zealanders from scammers and this initiative is a great example of how we are actively working together with industry to make New Zealand networks safer.”

Paul Brislen, CEO of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum, says this kind of initiative puts the power back in the hands of customers.

“The ability to instantly and effortlessly report scams to the DIA is a very powerful tool in Aotearoa’s fight against scammers. The data enables mobile network providers to investigate and block offending mobile numbers in real-time, reducing the amount of scam texts New Zealanders receive."

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Modica Group says that “being able to use our safe and secure platform to automate scam reporting and provide it in an easily consumable format to DIA and other fraud teams is a significant step forward in combatting scams.”

Users can expect an automated response message from DIA when reporting a scam message. This function is expected to be rolled out to other Apple and Android devices in 2025.

DIA’s 7726 Report Spam Service remains in operation, and if you receive a scam text message, report it for free by forwarding the message to 7726.

