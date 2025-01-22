AUT Academics, Ex-All Blacks Feature On New Concussion Podcast

A new podcast featuring AUT academics and former All Blacks is hoping to demystify concussions and provide greater insight into the risks and benefits of playing contact sports.

Echoes of Impact is a collaboration between Dr Mangor Pedersen, Associate Professor in the department of Psychology and Neuroscience and Dr Rufus McEwan, Deputy Head of School - Communication Studies, at AUT.

Along for the ride are legendary All Blacks Frank Bunce and Conrad Smith and other guests, with independent journalist Alison Mau joining the team as the podcast writer and host.

The first episode, released today, features a conversation between Bunce and AUT Vice Chancellor Professor Damon Salesa on the culture of rugby in Aotearoa and the Pacific.

The first episode can be listened to on Spotify and is available on other podcast platforms.

Dr Pedersen says the podcast intends to generate a healthy and balanced debate on the risks and benefits of sports from experts and people with lived experience.

“Rugby has been a deeply cherished part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s identity, but in the last quarter century it has transformed, changing not only its culture and economics, but the nature of participation and performance, and especially the size and power of its players, and their collisions,” says Professor Salesa.

“This is why this is such an important conversation, as we draw upon the expertise of researchers and their knowledge of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and concussion; so that together we can have meaningful – if tough – conversations about the health and wellbeing of our players and the long-term sustainability of athletes in New Zealand.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Dr Pedersen says the scientific understanding of what happens when a mild traumatic brain injury occurs still needs further research as there are still many unknowns.

“We want people to gain an appreciation that, despite the current interest in concussions, there is a lot we do not understand about concussions and their consequent long-term effects.

“In the first episode, we introduce the issue of concussions and the difficulty of recognising their signs and symptoms,” Dr Pedersen says.

“In future episodes, we will hear from doctors, scientists and former rugby players, and we will discuss the risks and benefits of contact sports, as well as gain clinical insights into concussion and the science behind why some people are more susceptible to long-term consequences, including dementia.”

Dr Alice Theadom, Professor in the department of Psychology and Neuroscience at AUT and Director of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Network also offers her extensive experience in mTBIs in episodes of Echoes of Impact to be released soon.

Veteran journalist and podcast host Mau says it was an easy decision to get involved in the project.

“In March 2024 I was asked to MC the International Traumatic Brain injury Conference in Whanganui and was blown away by the incredible research work being done here in Aotearoa. So, when AUT asked me to collaborate on Echoes of Impact, it was an easy 'yes’.”

“I became really interested in the research around mTBIs after supporting a whānau member through concussion recovery,” Mau continues.

“Not everyone's a scientist, and it can be challenging to find ways the public can engage with information coming out of our research facilities. I think podcasts have huge potential to spread the word in an engaging and informative way.

“Most of all, I hope parents, coaches, club leaders and players themselves are able to take something useful away after listening to this series.”

© Scoop Media

