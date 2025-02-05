Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fall 0.7 Percent In The September 2024 Quarter

Seasonally adjusted industry and household greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Aotearoa New Zealand decreased 0.7 percent (136 kilotonnes) in the September 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The decrease in emissions this quarter came mainly from manufacturing, with falls in emissions recorded in most other industries,” environment statistics spokesperson Tehseen Islam said.

Over this quarter, industry emissions (excluding households) decreased by 1.2 percent (204 kilotonnes). By comparison, gross domestic product decreased 1.0 percent in the same period.

Emissions attributed to households rose 0.3 percent (6 kilotonnes) in the September 2024 quarter.

