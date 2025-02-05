PointCast Redefines Satellite Connectivity - A Self-Pointing, Future-Ready VSAT System

Photo/Supplied

Singapore, 05 February 2025 - Launched today, PointCast introduces an advanced, autonomous, and cost-effective satellite solution designed to transform the broadband delivery landscape. A sub-brand of the Kacific Group, PointCast is a game-changing motorised VSAT system that combines automation, affordability, and reliability to meet the needs of companies seeking to optimise their broadband operations.

PointCast leverages innovative self-pointing and calibration technology to simplify installation, minimise maintenance, and maximise performance—allowing businesses to reduce costs, streamline operations, and enhance service reliability in any environment.

Transforming VSAT Setup: No Technicians, Lower Costs

PointCast makes broadband delivery more accessible and efficient by simplifying the VSAT installation process, reducing deployment time by up to 50%. The streamlined process eliminates the need for skilled technicians, allowing companies to scale faster and more affordably.

Installation involves three steps:

Mount the Auto Pointing Control unit and antenna. Plug in the Auto Pointing Control unit and power cables. Self-pointing and Self-calibrating ensure precise satellite alignment for superior signal quality.

Unlike traditional VSAT systems that can cost up to USD 1,000 to install, PointCast's affordability and simplicity make it a mass-market solution for satellite connectivity. Designed in Singapore with US-compliant hardware, it uses commercial off-the-shelf components, ensuring short delivery times, rapid scalability, and exceptional affordability—perfect for meeting the demands of large-scale deployments.

Breakthrough Affordability: Making Innovation Accessible

"Traditional VSAT installations are complex and costly, often requiring significant expertise," says Christian Patouraux, CEO of Kacific. "PointCast changes that, bringing an affordable, plug-and-play solution that's as simple as powering on a device. It redefines connectivity standards by delivering advanced functionality at a price point that was previously unimaginable."

Empowering Industries to Expand Connectivity

Supporting Ku and Ka-band satellites across 75cm to 1.2m dishes, PointCast offers unparalleled flexibility and adaptability for both current and emerging satellite systems. PointCast is engineered to address the connectivity needs of sectors operating in remote and underserved locations, including:

Emergency response: Quickly restoring communication in disaster zones to coordinate rescue and recovery efforts.

Quickly restoring communication in disaster zones to coordinate rescue and recovery efforts. Remote industries: Supporting mining, construction, and energy operations with reliable connectivity in challenging environments.

Supporting mining, construction, and energy operations with reliable connectivity in challenging environments. Government and education: Providing scalable solutions for rural connectivity projects, such as e-learning and telehealth initiatives.

Maximising signal efficiency for reliable performance

For companies already delivering broadband services, PointCast isn't just a tool—it's an essential upgrade. With its advanced features, PointCast optimises network performance and reduces operational costs:

Higher signal quality (+1–2 dB), improving bandwidth efficiency and service availability.

(+1–2 dB), improving bandwidth efficiency and service availability. Self-calibration with sub-0.05-degree accuracy precision, which is rarely seen in systems at the offered price point.

with sub-0.05-degree accuracy precision, which is rarely seen in systems at the offered price point. Cloud-based fleet management , enabling centralised monitoring and remote troubleshooting.

, enabling centralised monitoring and remote troubleshooting. Autonomous safeguarding during extreme weather, including auto-stow functionality and seamless satellite switching for uninterrupted connectivity.

By minimising downtime and reducing the need for field support, PointCast provides a robust solution for companies prioritising cost efficiency and operational control in their connectivity infrastructure.

Affordable, reliable, scalable, and accessible

At a starting price of USD 900, PointCast brings a transformative motorised VSAT system into the mainstream, ensuring connectivity that's reliable, scalable, and accessible for businesses and industries across the globe.

About PointCast Solutions

PointCast Solutions, powered by Kacific, are designed to address critical connectivity challenges in underserved and high-demand environments. The culmination of years of expertise in satellite communications, PointCast, PointCast Go, and CommsBox provide fast, reliable, and affordable solutions for end-users, service providers, and organisations operating in remote and challenging areas.

PointCast Solutions were developed to counter the high costs, inefficiencies, and delays of traditional VSAT deployment and deliver adaptable and dependable connectivity. These solutions enable swift deployment for disaster relief and emergency response and bridge communication gaps in areas with limited infrastructure.

The innovation behind PointCast Solutions reflects Kacific's commitment to addressing real-world connectivity needs through quick setup, portability, and efficiency, PointCast, PointCast Go, and CommsBox empower seamless communication, even in the most demanding scenarios.

As an integral part of Kacific's mission to make connectivity accessible for all, PointCast Solutions stands at the forefront of satellite innovation, driving faster, simpler, and more impactful connectivity. For more information, visit pointcast.space or kacific.com.

About Kacific

Founded in 2013, Kacific Broadband Satellites Group is the largest Ka-band satellite operator in Asia-Pacific, providing affordable, high-speed broadband across 25 countries in the region. Using advanced Ka-band space and ground communications technologies, Kacific empowers governments, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity, supporting economic growth, disaster response and critical services in underserved areas.

An award-winning leader, Kacific has received multiple accolades, including the Universal Broadband Award (Euroconsult's Excellence in Space-based Connectivity Awards, 2023), Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation with CommsBox (Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, 2023), Gold Stevie® Award for Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries (Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, 2024), Connecting the Unconnected (Global Telecoms Awards 2022), Outstanding Satellite Company (PTC Awards, 2022 and 2024), and Outstanding Innovation Award (PTC Awards, 2024). For more details, visit https://www.kacific.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

