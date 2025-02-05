Rocket Lab Signs Multi-Launch Contract With iQPS For Four Electron Missions

Long Beach, Calif. February 3rd, 2025 – Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed a multi-launch deal with Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japan-based Earth imaging company.

The multi-launch contract, signed in July 2024, includes three dedicated missions for launch in 2025 from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, with a fourth launch scheduled for 2026. Each mission will carry a single satellite to form part of iQPS’ planned constellation of 36 synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites that are capable of collecting images through cloud and at night with a high resolution of less than a meter.

This multi-launch contract follows Rocket Lab’s deployment of iQPS’ second commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite to space, QPS-SAR-5, during an Electron launch in December 2023. The mission was an expedited launch for iQPS that took place within four months of the launch contract’s announcement, after their original launch provider could not meet iQPS’ mission requirements. In addition to launching on Electron, all iQPS satellites will use a Rocket Lab Motorized Lightband as its separation system for deployment to space.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “A constellation’s success relies on spacecraft being deployed to precise orbits on tailored timelines to maximize the data collection or service provision the customer needs for their end users. This is the unique and reliable service that dedicated launch on Electron delivers. It’s a privilege to be entrusted with the next batch of iQPS satellites and we look forward to helping them build out the next stage of their constellation.”

iQPS CEO Dr. Shunsuke Onishi, says: “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Rocket Lab for four upcoming missions. Building on the successful launch of QPS-SAR-5 “TSUKUYOMI-I” in December 2023, this partnership marks another significant milestone in our project. We are deeply grateful to everyone involved in this project - our dedicated team and Rocket Lab - for their commitment and hard work to this contract. As we accelerate the manufacturing and launch of QPS-SAR satellites to build a constellation, we are confident that Rocket Lab is the trusted partner for this purpose and will make our plans even more solid.”

Rocket Lab has emerged as a leading launch provider for Japanese and South Korean space users, having launched Electron missions for Earth-observation constellation operators in the region and technology demonstrations. These missions include the previously-launched iQPS mission in December 2023; a mission for the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in April 2024; a launch for Astroscale-Japan in February 2024 that successfully deployed a technology demonstrator for the first phase of Astroscale-Japan’s orbital debris removal program; and six out of 16 missions on Electron for Japan-based Synspective, for whom Rocket Lab is their sole launch provider to deploy their constellation.

