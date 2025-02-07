Independent Science Could Break Stalemates In Global Plastics Treaty Negotiations

A global coalition of scientists is still working to realise a “once in a life-time opportunity” to address the plastics crisis after a stalemate prevented progress during the United Nations Global Plastics Treaty negotiations in Korea late last year.

In an article published this week in Cambridge Prisms: Plastics, The Scientists’ Coalition for an Effective Plastics Treaty outlined the reasons for the failure to reach consensus in negotiations. The body of over 400 independent scientists also called for support to continue work that underpins the efforts of the ‘coalition of the willing’ – over 100 UN member states who are committed to the establishment of a Treaty.

Coordinator of the Scientists’ Coalition, Cawthron Institute researcher and Massey University Professor Trisia Farrelly ONZM, said a clear majority of member states came to the Busan negotiations in good faith, but their efforts were undermined by a minority of around 30 countries, including powerful petrostates, that are intentionally delaying, derailing, and blocking progress.

“It is disappointing, but not surprising, that petrostates and the plastics industry increasingly resist regulations that would require them to take responsibility for the social, economic, and environmental costs of business,” Farrelly said.

“Their mis- and disinformation machine has also grown as they attempt to undermine progress toward a Treaty.”

Farrelly said the scientists who attended the negotiations were also disappointed by the lack of transparency and inclusivity in the process.

“The Scientists’ Coalition, along with observers from over 440 organisations attending negotiations were excluded from many negotiating spaces and plenaries, which is a departure from the norm for UN multilateral agreement negotiations. These processes have generally been inclusive because that is essential to their democratic legitimacy.”

“Much of the negotiations occurred in closed room 'informals' - meetings limited to member states and excluding observers including scientists and other civil society representatives and Indigenous rights holders.”

Farrelly said the link between increased plastics production and climate change, biodiversity loss and human rights violations is indisputable.

“The independent science is clear: binding obligations to phase out the most problematic and unnecessary plastic products and the hazardous chemicals present in plastics are needed to end global plastic pollution.”

However, despite the disappointing result in Busan, Farrelly and the Coalition remain optimistic.

“The coalition will continue to volunteer their time and expertise to member state delegations in the lead up to, and on the ground at what is expected to be the final treaty negotiating session this year.”

The Scientists’ Coalition is actively seeking funding to support member states in the establishment and implementation of the future treaty.

“This year, some of our work will be enabled by funding support from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, but there is a lot more to do to ensure that we can continue to provide member states with translated, clearly communicated,accurate, and trusted independent science.”

“Increased financial support from philanthropic organisations is necessary to enable the Coalition to achieve this and we are working hard to attract more funding in the build-up to the next round of negotiations.”

