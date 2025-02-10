Eyesea Completes Patagonia Pollution Survey Trial

Image: Supplied

Patagonia, Chile – The New Zealand nonprofit, Eyesea, in partnership with environmental consultancy Paz Recycling, has concluded a groundbreaking pilot program to monitor and manage coastal waste in Patagonia using satellite imagery and artificial intelligence. The initiative, launched as part of SalmonChile’s open innovation challenge Observatorio de Playas, aims to enhance coastal surveillance and optimize cleanup operations.

Through field visits, data calibration, and satellite analysis provided Eyesea, Paz Recycling, SalmonChile, and sustainability consultancy Këtrawa validated a system that detects and tracks waste accumulation in Chile’s fjords and beaches. Implemented in key areas of the Los Lagos and Aysén regions, the pilot trained local teams to use the Eyesea pollution reporting platform for real-time data collection, georeferencing, and waste categorization.

Eyesea’a CTO, Marius Suteu, said “A critical part of recovering coastal pollution from remote areas is balancing effort with effectiveness. This project has shown we can identify pollution concentrations over enormous areas using satellite image spectrometry. As a result, our partners and local communities can better organize clean-up work.”

The project utilized satellite spectrometry from Eyesea’s partner, Grundo.io, to establish contamination baselines, calibrating remote sensing data with on-the-ground findings. The generated heat maps enabled targeted cleanup efforts by identifying high-accumulation zones, streamlining resource allocation, and improving response strategies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

According to the final report, the pilot confirmed the system’s viability for scaling waste management solutions, recommending expanded monitoring and the integration of citizen participation in future initiatives.

SalmonChile Project Manager Marcela Bravo stated “We are very pleased with the results of this pilot. This technology equips us with a vital tool to strengthen our commitment to protecting the marine environment and improving cleanup efficiency.”

1,727 Kilometers of Coastline Recovered by 2024

In parallel with the pilot program, Comprometidos con el Mar continued its extensive beach cleanup efforts. According to the 2024 report, 16 coastal sectors were cleaned, restoring 1,727 kilometers of shoreline and removing over 5,300 cubic meters of waste. Of this total, 64% consisted of Styrofoam, 14% floats, 7% buoys, and 5% ropes, among other materials.

Over the past eight years, nearly 10,000 kilometers of coastline have been restored, making this one of Chile’s most significant coastal cleanup initiatives.

By integrating cutting-edge technology with local expertise, Eyesea and its partners are setting a new global standard for coastal conservation, proving that innovation can drive real impact in marine environmental protection.

© Scoop Media

