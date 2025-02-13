Save Science Coalition Releases Latest Toll Of Science Roles In Wake Of Further Cuts At Callaghan Innovation

Over 200 science roles have been cut from the sector since July last year, bringing the total number of roles lost in the government science sector to approximately 570. That is despite the Government trumpeting science as a key to economic growth.

New figures released by the Save Science Coalition, a group of 30 scientific societies and unions, include an additional proposed 63 roles to be disestablished at Callaghan Innovation as the latest casualties of Government cuts. Staff at Callaghan Innovation were made aware of the proposal on Wednesday.

"The latest cuts at Callaghan Innovation are a direct result of Government decisions to remove the majority of the organisation’s funding by 30 June this year," explained Dr Lucy Stewart, spokesperson for the Save Science Coalition.

"This isn’t stopping - we are expecting hundreds of additional jobs to be lost. We are aware of continuing restructuring occurring at Callaghan Innovation, AgResearch and Manaaki Whenua. This is on top of the Government’s proposed restructure of the science sector, which may result in yet further job losses unless the Government makes a clear plan to retain staff through this process."

"The Science System Advisory Group report highlighted that retention of the skilled workforce in this sector was of utmost importance. So far, it is difficult to see how the Government is upholding this principle when we are seeing job cuts continue even after the publication of the much-awaited report."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Save Science Coalition also emphasised that funding the sector is critically important.

"The Science System Advisory Group announcements included no additional funding for the sector, either to fund the reform programme or the ongoing science. While the reforms may help reduce unproductive competition between agencies, which is a positive thing, the benefits of the changes can only fully be realised if there is appropriate funding made available," explained Stewart.

"Merging and rebranding institutions costs money, but according to Cabinet papers the proposed changes are to be funded out of existing allocations. Furthermore, there is no commitment to retaining current scientific expertise, at the same time as the Government talks about wanting to attract new talent to our country. We know many researchers have already been forced to relocate offshore."

"The Cabinet papers noted that Aotearoa New Zealand receives a return of $3.50 for each dollar invested in science, innovation and technology. For science to be the solution to New Zealand’s economy, as the Prime Minister has so keenly told us, then he needs to front up and invest in it."

The Save Science Coalition has written to Science Minister Dr Shane Reti to discuss these matters.

Context:

The Save Science Coalition was set up in May 2024 and completed a report documenting the cuts to science funding and staffing which was released in July 2024. The group has now released an update to the report, detailing additional cuts made between July 2024 and February 2025. The Coalition has also published its collective response to the reforms announced in January 2025.

The Save Science Coalition’s goals are:

- to oppose cuts to science funding and science staff across government institutions

- to highlight and catalogue what is being lost through the current cuts

- to defend support for world-leading indigenous research including mātauranga Māori

- to make the case for a foundation of support for public science and re-committing to a target of 2% of GDP to be invested in research and development in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Current Save Science Coalition member organisations are:

- New Zealand Association of Scientists

- Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi

- Tertiary Education Union

- Academic Freedom Aotearoa

- NZ Society of Endocrinology

- NZ Ecological Society

- Council of Trade Unions

- Physiological Society of New Zealand

- New Zealand Institute of Forestry

- New Zealand Geoscience Society

- Aviation and Marine Engineers Association

- New Zealand Institute of Chemistry

- NZEI Te Riu Roa

- Te Manatōpū Mātai Koiora Moroiti | The New Zealand Microbiological Society

- New Zealand Freshwater Sciences Society - Ngā Kohinga Wai o Aotearoa

- Genomics for Aotearoa New Zealand

- Entomological Society of New Zealand

- Sociological Association of Aotearoa New Zealand

- France Aotearoa Science Technology and !nnovation (FAST!)

- New Zealand Society of Plant Biologists

- Association for Women in the Sciences

- New Zealand Marine Sciences Society

- New Zealand Plant Protection Society

- New Zealand Geographical Society

- New Zealand Mathematical Society

- New Zealand Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

- Rivers Group

- Carbon and Energy Professionals New Zealand

- Aotearoa Brain Project

- Society for Redox Research Australasia

© Scoop Media

