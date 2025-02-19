Rocket Lab Successfully Launches 60th Electron, First Of Multiple New Missions For BlackSky

F60 - Lift Off / Supplied: Rocket Lab

Mahia, New Zealand. February 19th, 2025 – Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its 60th Electron to deploy the next satellite in the Earth-imaging satellite constellation of real-time space-based intelligence company BlackSky.

The ‘Fasten Your Space Belts’ mission lifted-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand at 12:17 NZDT on February 19th (23:15 UTC on February 18th), successfully deploying the first Gen-3 satellite by BlackSky to a 470km orbit, adding to the company’s growing low Earth orbit constellation. Gen-3 was deployed from a Rocket Lab Motorized Lightband, a separation system for satellites that Rocket Lab has provided BlackSky for each of its launches on Electron.

‘Fasten Your Space Belts’ launched just ten days after Rocket Lab’s previous Electron launch from Launch Complex 1 as the Company continues to ramp up its Electron launch cadence and strengthened its standing as one of the world’s most frequently launched rockets. The successful mission was the ninth Electron launch for BlackSky since 2019, making Rocket Lab the most prolific launch provider for its constellation to date.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Electron has proven once again why it is the trusted and dependable rocket of choice for constellation builders like BlackSky: control over when they launch on a rocket that delivers meticulous orbital insertion within their constellation. It’s a service that really showcases Electron’s strength as a market leader in launch, and one we’re looking forward to providing again and again for our next launches for BlackSky.”

BlackSky CEO, Brian O’Toole, says: “The successful launch of our first Gen-3 satellite represents a major step forward in delivering transformative, next-generation space-based intelligence capabilities to our customers. We look forward to commissioning this new satellite and delivering very high-resolution imagery and AI-enabled analytics at industry leading speeds.”

Today’s mission was the latest in a busy launch year for Rocket Lab in 2025, including more dedicated Electron launches to build out BlackSky’s constellation, missions from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 in Virginia, and the debut launch of its new medium-lift reusable rocket Neutron.

