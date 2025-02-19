Fabrum And Sumitomo Partner To Expand Liquid Hydrogen Technology Access To Industry

Fabrum’s hydrogen liquefier / Supplied

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ and SYDNEY, Australia, 19 February 2025 – New Zealand company Fabrum, a global leader in zero-emission transition technologies, has partnered with Sumitomo Australia Pty Ltd, a leading global integrated trading and investment business enterprise, to provide Sumitomo’s financing solutions for Fabrum’s hydrogen liquefier customers in Australia.

The strategic collaboration addresses the growing demand for liquid hydrogen in the heavy transport and aviation sectors, which are actively pursuing decarbonisation and new energy sources. Fabrum’s containerised portable liquefiers—available in configurations producing either 35 kg, 75 kg or 400 kg of liquid hydrogen per day—offer a sustainable solution for transport through liquid hydrogen fuel. Housed in 20-foot and 40-foot containers, the systems offer maximum flexibility and mobility for customers.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Fabrum—renowned globally for its expertise in industrialised small to medium-scale liquefaction systems and composite vessels for liquid hydrogen, liquefied natural gas, and other gases—will introduce a financing option for its portable liquid hydrogen systems. This option will be made available through Sumitomo Australia, a specialist equipment importer and solution provider, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Christopher Boyle, Fabrum’s Co-Founder and Executive Chair, says: “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic collaboration with Sumitomo Australia, a key provider of cutting-edge technology and equipment to industry through tailored financing solutions. Our partnership will accelerate the establishment of a hydrogen ecosystem within heavy transport and aviation. There is a growing shift towards innovation to support liquid hydrogen as a fuel for aircraft and trucks, coupled with demand for portable systems that can be easily deployed at airfields or truck stops.

“Fabrum has a proven track record in delivering liquid hydrogen production systems worldwide. Recently, we commissioned Australia’s largest liquid hydrogen production facility on a mine site for Fortescue, and we are soon set to ship another system to Germany – among other projects. Through this partnership with Sumitomo, we aim to further reduce barriers to adoption by offering a financial solution for our technology, helping the industry advance toward a hydrogen-powered future without the burden of upfront capital costs.”

A Sumitomo spokesperson, said, “Our partnership with Fabrum paves the way for a greener future for Australian industry by introducing flexible financing solutions for hydrogen liquefication technology. This collaboration aligns with Sumitomo’s commitment in sustainable business activities that support our long-term objectives for climate change mitigation and achieving Net Zero by 2050. As we work toward a sustainable energy cycle and the development of a hydrogen-based society, we are proud to actively promote hydrogen-focused initiatives that contribute to a low-carbon economy.”

Christopher Boyle adds, "We’re excited to partner with Sumitomo, whose commitment to advancing hydrogen technologies aligns closely with our own ambitions. Fabrum delivers comprehensive, end-to-end liquid hydrogen fuelling solutions tailored for small- and medium-scale production and liquefaction. Our smaller portable hydrogen liquefiers are ideally suited for innovators in the aviation and heavy transport sectors.

“This partnership with Sumitomo highlights the growing synergy between New Zealand and Japan, a global leader in hydrogen energy adoption, for zero emissions technology. Fabrum has already established collaborations with major Japanese companies, including Obayashi Corporation and Toyota, on hydrogen projects. We expect Japan’s recent Hydrogen Society Promotion Act to accelerate adoption across industries, further enhancing interest in our technology.”

About Fabrum

For 20 years, Fabrum’s patented cryogenic technology has enabled the global movement towards clean energy transition. Fabrum delivers solutions to support a zero-emission future for mobility in aviation, marine, heavy transport, and heavy industry. The Fabrum patented cryocooler technology has been applied in electrolysers, hydrogen liquification plants, boil-off gas management systems, and hydrogen refuelling stations. Fabrum’s composite technology has also been adopted into heavy industry mobility, on-board aviation fuel tanks, and superconductivity. Fabrum, headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand, has built an impressive list of global IP and solution success, applying its sustainable solutions to enable humanity to tread lightly. For more information, see www.fabrum.nz

© Scoop Media

