Adaptation Futures Conference To Bring Global Scholars And Leaders To Ōtautahi

Submissions from New Zealand and international climate scientists are still being accepted for the eighth international Adaptation Futures Conference (AF2025) in Ōtautahi Christchurch this October.

This will be the first time ever that New Zealand has hosted the United Nations’ (UN) largest climate adaptation event. The world leading event aims to accelerate international climate adaptation with particular emphasis on issues for the Pacific and Indigenous people. It will be hosted by Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha University of Canterbury, with New Zealand and international sponsor institutions for the World Adaptation Science Programme (WASP) - a consortium of UN climate science and aids bodies.

World-leading scientists, scholars, industry leaders, investors, and policy makers from around the globe will be at the conference, which is the flagship of the United Nations’ World Adaptation Science Programme.

Held at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre (13-16 October), the hybrid online and in-person event will provide an opportunity to present cutting-edge research that highlights Indigenous innovation, leadership, and climate change adaptation. Arts events, living labs and field days will take place throughout the city during the conference week, offering participants and the local community opportunities to collaborate, network, and share skills.

University of Canterbury Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey said the University is looking forward to hosting this important conference. “As a university we are committed to engagement, and working closely with our communities and our city, to create sustainable solutions for generations to come.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A Ngāi Tahu leader and co-patron of the event, Lisa Tumahai, said she would be excited to welcome delegates to AF2025. “Ngāi Tahu has a role as kaitiaki – a guardian of our environment,” she said. “Our people have been adapting for generations, and our leadership in climate adaptation is a continuation of that history. It is important that Indigenous peoples are part of decision making and are influencing policy on adaptation now and in the future.”

AF2025 is being co-convened by University of Canterbury’s Professor Bronwyn Hayward, Distinguished Professor Steven Ratuva, and Professor Shaun Ogilvie.

“We know that by the middle of this century, more than 70 per cent of our world’s population will be living in cities,” Professor Hayward said. “Adaptation Futures 2025 is an opportunity to think about climate resilient development and the needs of our very diverse urban and rural populations - what they need for food security, water, infrastructure, and how to protect our oceans.”

Distinguished Professor Steven Ratuva, who is Pro Vice Chancellor Pacific at UC and a AF2025 co-convenor, said Adaptation Futures 2025 will focus on climate hotspots and vulnerable communities around the world, including the Pacific Islands, parts of Africa, Central Asia, and the Arctic region.

Mayor of Ōtautahi Christchurch Phil Mauger said he was delighted to have this major conference coming to Christchurch. “We understand adaptation like no other city in New Zealand. Our experience with the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes taught us we can adapt to unexpected things,” he said. “These lessons can be used for climate change going into the future.”

Registration for the conference, which is expected to attract more than 1200 in-person and online delegates, is now open. To register for AF2025, click HERE: https://tcc.eventsair.com/adaptation-futures-conference-2025/register/Site/Register

The deadline for conference session proposals and abstracts is 1 March 2025. To find out more, click HERE: https://tcc.eventsair.com/PresentationPortal/Account/Login

The World Bank’s Adaptation Fund is the foundation sponsor for this event.

© Scoop Media

