Scott Base Is Calling

Aerial view of Scott Base, Ross Island, Antarctica. Photo: Anthony Powell

Are you ready to answer the call of the ice?

Antarctica New Zealand is looking for a crew of 40 to join Scott Base for the 2025/26 research season.

New Zealand’s small but mighty research station needs engineers, tradies, fieldies, cleaners, cooks, mechanics, medics and technicians.

The advertised roles mostly run from August to next February, though 12 souls are needed for the stint through the Antarctic winter.

A contingent of outdoor guides is needed to support deep-field scientific expeditions in the wider Ross Sea region.

Successful applicants will receive comprehensive training and the opportunity to live and work in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring landscapes.

Applications close 16 March 2025.

Shout out for engineers and mechanics

While every role helps keep the research station and its life support systems running, the Antarctic programme is particularly looking for engineers and mechanics.

“A research station is like a ship, with a bit of everything and a bit of something from every decade of Scott Base’s existence. The technology is vintage though to cutting edge,” says Mike Shapland, General Manager for Antarctic Operations.

“We’re looking for a Swiss Army knife team, multi-functional and handy in a tight spot. We need women and men in workshops around the country to hear this call.”

Supporting Antarctic research was an opportunity to make a real impact on the world, by helping our scientists study climate change, wildlife, and ecosystems.

"Joining the team at Scott Base means becoming part of something bigger than yourself.”

Antarctica New Zealand’s General Manager for People, Megan Nicholl, says that while the Scott Base team comes from all walks of life, the people that thrive in Antarctica tend to share certain qualities.

“They’re level-headed, enthusiastic, collaborative. It helps to have some experience of isolated or remote locations. The crew develop true camaraderie, building lifelong friendships with a tight-knit, like-minded team.”

Visit Careers | Antarctica New Zealand for more information about joining Scott Base: https://www.antarcticanz.govt.nz/careers. More roles may be offered in the coming months and expressions of interest are welcome throughout the year.

© Scoop Media

