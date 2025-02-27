Nozomi Networks Labs Report Finds Wireless Networks Unprotected As Threats To Critical Infrastructure Escalate

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 27, 2025 — The latest Nozomi Networks Labs OT & IoT Security Report released today finds wireless networks woefully unprotected as threat actors continue to gain deep access into critical infrastructure. In the 2nd half of last year, critical infrastructure organisations in the United States saw the highest number of attacks, with manufacturing at highest risk.

Read the Report: OT/IoT Cybersecurity Trends and Insights, February 2025.

Australia Fourth Most Attacked Country

In the last six months, Australia, previously not featured in the top five most attacked countries, rose to fourth position behind only the United States, Sweden and Germany. Australia reported the fourth highest number of alerts per customer operating system, reflecting an increase in attacks attempting to gain access to Australian critical infrastructure industries. The top five most targeted sectors include critical manufacturing, energy, communications, transportation systems and commercial facilities. In Australia, the most common types of attacks are Network Denial of Service (23.38 percent), Network Service Scanning (21.1 percent), Remote system Discovery (21.1 percent), Adversary-in-the-Middle (20.05 percent), and Brute Force (4.99 percent). These use Impact, Discovery, Credential access and Collection tactics.

Wireless Networks a High Security Risk

In the latest report from Nozomi Networks Labs, an analysis of more than 500,000 wireless networks worldwide found only 6 per cent are adequately protected against wireless deauthentication attacks. This means most wireless networks, including those in mission-critical environments, remain highly exposed. In healthcare, for example, vulnerabilities in wireless networks could lead to unauthorised access to patient data, or interference with critical systems. Similarly, in industrial environments, these attacks could disrupt automated processes, halt production lines, or create safety hazards for workers.

Cyber Threat Activity Poses High Risk Across Industries

According to the report, in the 2nd half of last year, nearly half (48.4 percent) of the observed cyber threat alerts occur in the Impact phase of the cyber kill chain. This was true across various industries, particularly in Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy, Utilities, and Water/Wastewater. Command and Control (C&C) techniques followed closely (25 percent of all observed alerts). The Labs’ findings demonstrate the presence of adversaries deep within critical infrastructure systems and their intent to persist and maintain control over access.

Vulnerability Insights

Researchers also discovered, among 619 newly published vulnerabilities in the 2nd half of 2024, 71 percent are classified as critical. Additionally, 20 vulnerabilities have high Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) scores, indicating a high likelihood of future exploitation. Furthermore, four vulnerabilities have already been observed being actively exploited in the wild (KEV). These findings point to an urgent need for organisations to promptly address and mitigate the most critical and dangerous vulnerabilities.

Additionally, of all ICS security advisories released by CISA over the past six months, critical manufacturing topped the list, accounting for 75 percent of all Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) reported in the past six months. Manufacturing was followed by Energy, Communications, Transportation and Commercial Facilities.

Security Insights and Recommendations to Protect Critical Infrastructure

“Cyberattacks on the world’s critical infrastructure are on the rise,” said Chris Grove, Director of Cybersecurity Strategy at Nozomi Networks. “The systems we design and defend must not only withstand a barrage of threats in today’s multipolar world but also balance the need to operate safely at scale, where human lives are at stake. By understanding these evolving threats and leveraging actionable insights, we can defend our critical infrastructure systems to ensure resilience, safety and operational continuity in an increasingly uncertain world.”

Nozomi Networks Labs “OT/IoT Cybersecurity Trends and Insights” provides security professionals with updated information to re-evaluate risk models and security initiatives and recommendations for securing critical infrastructure.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimise risk and complexity while maximising operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

