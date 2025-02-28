New Study: Whole Goat Milk Formula Shows Potential Benefits Over Cow Milk Formula

Could whole goat milk formula be a gentler alternative to cow milk formula? Clinical trial shows promise for digestive health and reduced regurgitation.

New research presented on 20 February 2025 at the Nutrition & Growth conference in Athens suggests that whole goat milk infant formula may help reduce how often babies regurgitate, compared to cow milk formula.

The TIGER clinical trial studied infants transitioning from breastfeeding to formula feeding, comparing the effects of formula made from whole goat milk and cow milk formula on infant regurgitation. The findings suggest that whole goat milk formula may offer digestive benefits over cow milk formula.

Infants fed whole goat milk formula had a greater reduction in the frequency of regurgitation four weeks after transitioning from breastmilk, and had lower levels of markers for stress and inflammation measured two weeks after transitioning, than infants fed cow milk formula.

Dr Elisabeth Weichselbaum (Photo/Supplied) Professor Sirinuch Chomtho (Photo/Supplied)

"These findings provide valuable insights into how different infant formulas affect digestion and stress markers," said Professor Sirinuch Chomtho, lead researcher of the TIGER trial. "More research is needed, but our results suggest that whole goat milk formula could be a beneficial option for some infants transitioning from breastfeeding."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Regurgitation, often referred to as 'spilling' or ‘spitting up’ by parents, is normal in infants and commonly occurs once or more per day, resolving as the baby grows. Some infants are prone to frequent regurgitation, which can be troubling or frustrating for parents and increase stress for the family, including the infant.

Infants fed whole goat milk formula regurgitated six fewer times per week at the end of the four-week study than they did at the start, whereas there was a reduction of just under two times for infants fed cow milk formula.

The trial also found that infants fed whole goat milk formula had lower levels of stress and inflammation markers in their saliva (cortisol and C-reactive protein) after two weeks, whereas the cow milk formula group showed no significant changes.

The trial was ‘double-blind’, meaning that parents and researchers did not know which infants were fed whole goat milk formula or cow milk formula. Eighty infants were randomly assigned to one of the formula groups, with 59 breastfed infants included as a reference group. Statistical analysis confirmed a significant reduction in salivary cortisol and C-reactive protein among the infants fed whole goat milk formula. There was a trend toward reduced regurgitation in the whole goat milk formula group (p=0.09), warranting further investigation.

The TIGER trial was led by Professor Sirinuch Chomtho, Head of the Division of Nutrition and the Center of Excellence in Pediatric Nutrition at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. Professor Chomtho specialises in the impact of infant nutrition on growth and health, and has authored 48 peer-reviewed articles and 23 book chapters.

Earlier findings from the two-year TIGER trial highlighted the role of breastfeeding in providing infants with immunity to Covid-19, showing that antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are present in breastmilk for up to six months after maternal Covid-19 vaccination or infection. Infants from this study were recruited into the whole goat milk formula study when their parents advised researchers they were ready to start their babies on nutrition other than breastmilk, and after consultation with a lactation consultant to encourage ongoing breastfeeding.

The trial was led by New Zealand’s Dairy Goat Co-operative. The whole goat milk formula used in the trial is from New Zealand, where goats are pasture-fed.

Dr Elisabeth Weichselbaum, Chief Scientific Officer at Dairy Goat Co-operative, says the study shows there are options for parents of babies who spit-up frequently. “Breastfeeding parents can reduce spills through upright feeding positions, while whole goat milk formula is a great option for bottle-feeding parents looking for a more natural option than formula that contains thickening agents. It’s important to note the study was done using formula made from fresh whole goat milk that naturally contains easy-to-digest proteins and milk fat. The findings of this research align with observations in earlier studies.”

Dairy Goat Co-operative supports breastfeeding as the best source of nutrition for babies and infants. When breastfeeding isn't possible, a scientifically developed formula is the only safe alternative.

About this research

This research was part of a broader Caprine Innovations NZ (CAPRINZ) research programme, which includes providing health care professionals worldwide with peer reviewed and published scientific information about goat milk formula and to ensure that quality goat milk is produced on sustainable farms. The seven-year, $29.65 million programme is now in its final year. Sixty percent of funding came from the Dairy Goat Co-operative. Results from a second clinical trial, known as the GIraFFE study, will be released later in 2025.

© Scoop Media

