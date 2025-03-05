Revolutionising Fitness With Eccentric Exercise: AUT's "Strength Made Easy" Technology

Dr Matt Brughelli on Eccentric equipment / Supplied: AUT

It may seem counter-intuitive but walking downstairs builds muscle more effectively than climbing up. Who knew?

This surprising science forms the foundation of AUT’s innovative “strength made easy” Eccentric Fitness technology, developed by Auckland University of Technology sports researchers, including Dr Matt Brughelli, in collaboration with Harvest Electronics of Masterton.

Eccentric exercise, where muscles work as they lengthen, offers a groundbreaking approach to fitness. Unlike traditional concentric exercises, such as climbing stairs, eccentric movements like descending stairs deliver higher force loads with significantly less metabolic effort.

This makes it ideal for individuals with limited exercise tolerance or chronic conditions, enabling them to rebuild strength safely and efficiently.

The Eccentric Advantage

The AUT technology, named Eccentric Fitness Ltd, is designed to enhance both upper and lower body strength. Its lower body equipment resembles a recumbent cycle, but instead of pushing forward, users resist the pedals as they are driven backward by a motor. This innovative design creates a highly effective workout without excessive strain or fatigue.

Why Maintaining Muscle Mass is Essential

Skeletal muscle mass is vital for health and longevity, especially as we age. Maintaining muscle mass offers a wide range of benefits:

Metabolic Regulation: Enhances glucose uptake and insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Inflammation Control: Lowers systemic inflammation, mitigating cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and cancer.

Fat Metabolism: Burns fat, promoting healthy body composition and reducing obesity-related diseases.

Bone Health: Stimulates bone density, lowering the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Cardiovascular Health: Improves circulation, supporting heart health.

Mobility and Independence: Preserves balance and mobility, reducing fall risk and maintaining independence.

Immune Function: Supports immune defense, helping fight infections and chronic illnesses.

Cognitive Health: Boosts blood flow to the brain, enhancing memory, focus, and brain plasticity.

Mental Health: Reduces stress, anxiety, and depression through endorphin release, better sleep, and improved mood.

The Science of Eccentric Exercise

Eccentric movements have unique benefits, particularly for building fast-twitch muscle fibres, crucial for explosive actions like sprinting and jumping. As we age, we lose fast-twitch fibres, which are vital for preventing falls and maintaining functional independence. Additionally, these fibres are more metabolically active, aiding in weight management and overall metabolic health.

Eccentric exercise has been shown to deliver:

Muscle Strength and Size: Stimulates greater muscle growth and repair.

Bone Density: Strengthens bones, reducing fracture risk.

Functional Mobility: Improves balance, coordination, and daily task performance.

Metabolic Boost: Elevates calorie burn and insulin sensitivity long after a workout.

An overseas study revealed that older adults walking downstairs saw greater improvements in fitness, balance, and insulin sensitivity than those walking upstairs, demonstrating the transformative potential of eccentric movements.

Real-World Testing

The technology has been tested at AUT’s North Campus gym with Never2Old 60+ users, at Harvest Electronics in Masterton with staff, and in other locations.

Users report remarkable results. North Shore’s Keith Burgess, 85, improved his walking speed, step length, and balance after only a few months. Harvest’s 70-year-old former CEO Peter Munn, initially sceptical, now runs upstairs he once struggled to climb.

A Solution to Global Challenges: Addressing the ‘Grey Tsunami’

Dr Brughelli, one of the inventors, explains: “Our lifestyles are becoming more sedentary, and the global population is rapidly ageing. Seniors are more likely to develop chronic diseases, consuming a substantial portion of healthcare budgets. Nations face a ‘grey tsunami’—an unsustainable healthcare burden.

“By adopting preventative exercise technologies like Eccentric Fitness, we can promote active ageing, reduce healthcare costs, and improve quality of life. Embracing these advancements helps us turn the tide against the impending healthcare crisis, ensuring a healthier future for all.”

Accessible and Convenient Strength Training

Eccentric technology is designed to be quick, safe, and user-friendly. It requires no special preparation and can be used in street clothes, making it ideal for individuals over 50 or anyone seeking effective strength-building without intense effort.

This is the third sports technology AUT Ventures has commercialised recently and the Eccentric Fitness company is now actively testing with its first customers in the gym, physiotherapy and age care/retirement home markets.

“Our goal,” says Tom McLeod, Venture Principal for AUT Ventures, “is to make strength-building a positive, accessible experience, transforming ‘no pain, no gain’ into ‘no pain, big gains.’ By redefining how people approach strength and wellness, we’re empowering individuals to live healthier, more active lives at any age.”

Acknowledgments: AUT thanks Kiwinet for providing early-stage funding to bring this revolutionary technology to life.

