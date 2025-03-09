Orange Roughy Leads The Pack As Fish Of The Year Heats Up

New Zealand’s fin-tastic popularity contest, Fish of the Year, is making waves with over 2,300 votes cast since voting opened Saturday 1st March.

Orange Roughy holds the lead, fending off a school of challengers. Fish of the Year spokesperson Kim Jones says Orange Roughy’s margin has remained steady since voting started.

“The Orange Roughy was quick to take an early lead - in contrast to this fish’s slow-moving nature,” said Jones. “Strong campaigning from its campaigner Environmental Law Initiative included an endorsement from NZ Geographic which definitely helped boost its profile.”

However, with one week of voting to go, it’s still anyone’s race! Fish of the Year voting is open until 5pm, Sunday 16th March. Currently battling it out for second place, is the Whale Shark (backed by WWF New Zealand) and the Longfin Eel (backed by Matuku Link). This is the first year that the Whale Shark has been in Fish of the Year.

“The competition is heating up and - unlike our oceans - this is not due to climate change,” says Kim Jones. “Zealandia joined the race in the last few days and is campaigning for the mighty Īnanga (whitebait). Also adopted just this week was the Red moki, by The Friends of Te Whanganui-O-Hei Marine Reserve Trust.”

To encourage people to vote and learn about New Zealand’s endangered fish, Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust is also offering a range of prizes, including a Rangitoto Sunset Kayak experience for two (with dinner!) from Auckland Sea Kayaks and a premium mask and snorkel set from Wettie. There is also a colouring competition for the kids.

“New Zealanders are encouraged to visit www.fishoftheyear.org.nz, learn a little about Aotearoa’s weird and wonderful native fish and cast their vote - but they have to do it before 5pm Sunday!” said Jones.

Current Fish of the Year leaderboard

From a pool of 44 nominees

Orange Roughy with 584 votes

Whale Shark with 282 votes

Longfin Eel with 280 votes

Big-bellied Seahorse with 198 votes

Great White Shark with 172 votes

