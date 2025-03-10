ManageEngine Ushers In A New Era Of Customisable And Unified Security Analytics With Its Open API-Based Platform

Log360 transforms security operations from a cost centre to a strategic asset

Open APIs and community-driven innovation ensure rapid response to emerging threats while reducing total ownership costs

Partnership forged with Sacumen, a specialist cybersecurity firm, to build connectors

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, has announced the evolution of Log360—its unified security information and event management (SIEM) and IT compliance management solution—into a security analytics platform. The platformisation of Log360, encompassing open APIs and a developer ecosystem, enables ManageEngine to address the critical need for adaptable, future-proof security. ManageEngine's leadership believes this shift empowers enterprises, system integrators (SIs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to combat evolving threats on their own terms, turning SIEM from a cost centre into a strategic asset.

Building the Platform on the Core Security Capabilities

Log360's evolution into a robust security platform began last year with key enhancements, laying the foundation for future innovation. These enhancements included proactive threat intelligence through dark web monitoring powered by Constella Intelligence, investigation triad capabilities for faster alert analysis via enriched security events and an enhanced correlation engine for complex threat detection.

"A platform isn’t defined by just what it does today, but by what it enables tomorrow. With Log360 evolving as a platform, we’re empowering customers and partners to innovate on top of our foundation—whether integrating cutting-edge AI models or niche compliance frameworks. This ecosystem-driven approach turns security from a cost centre into a strategic enabler," says Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president at ManageEngine.

Key Highlights of ManageEngine's Unified Security Platform

Unified visibility, zero complexity: Make it easier for teams to identify, investigate and respond to threats. Log360 facilitates the consolidation of disparate security data into a single, unified view, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools and dashboards.

Make it easier for teams to identify, investigate and respond to threats. Log360 facilitates the consolidation of disparate security data into a single, unified view, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools and dashboards. Customisations at scale: Enable customisations at scale through API-driven integrations that empower MSSPs, SIs and enterprises to address unique challenges, optimise their security workflows and go beyond standard roadmaps.

Enable customisations at scale through API-driven integrations that empower MSSPs, SIs and enterprises to address unique challenges, optimise their security workflows and go beyond standard roadmaps. Accelerated innovation: Enable swift integration of AI, machine learning, and other advanced technologies with the platform architecture. This not only keeps Log360 at the forefront of security but also ensures enterprises benefit from the swift adoption of latest advancements in threat detection and response.

Enable swift integration of AI, machine learning, and other advanced technologies with the platform architecture. This not only keeps Log360 at the forefront of security but also ensures enterprises benefit from the swift adoption of latest advancements in threat detection and response. A perfect sharing ecosystem: Facilitate industry-specific threat intelligence sharing, enabling smaller teams to benefit from the collective knowledge of the community. ManageEngine's Marketplace democratises access to valuable expertise and improves incident response effectiveness by making extensions and data connectors publicly available.

Facilitate industry-specific threat intelligence sharing, enabling smaller teams to benefit from the collective knowledge of the community. ManageEngine's Marketplace democratises access to valuable expertise and improves incident response effectiveness by making extensions and data connectors publicly available. Compliance agility: Leverage Log360's developer ecosystem to enable rapid updates, addressing new regulations and revisions to existing mandates as they arise. This eliminates the delays associated with traditional vendor upgrades.

Partnership Forged with Sacumen

Looking ahead, ManageEngine will expand Log360's platform capabilities by growing its partner and developer ecosystem with industry-specific extensions, integrating advanced AI and ML tools for predictive security and fostering community-driven security innovation. As an initial step towards this direction, ManageEngine has entered into a partnership with Sacumen, a firm specialising in the development of cybersecurity product engineering and services.

"Our partnership with ManageEngine reflects our shared vision: empowering enterprises with comprehensive and integrated security solutions. Sacumen's contribution lies in building the crucial bridges—the connectors—that allow Log360 to seamlessly interact with the broader security ecosystem, maximising its value for customers," says Nitesh Sinha, CEO and founder of Sacumen. "ManageEngine's platform approach coupled with Sacumen's expertise in connector development breaks down the data silos, providing unified visibility and streamlined integration, empowering enterprises to move beyond reactive security and embrace a proactive, data-driven defence."

Pricing and Availability

Log360 is available as both on-premises and cloud deployments. The cloud version, Log360 Cloud, is available in four editions—Basic, Standard, Professional, and MSSP. The Basic edition starts at USD$300 per year with 75GB of default storage and 90-days search retention. The on-premises deployment starts at $1,540. For more information, visit https://www.manageengine.com/cloud-siem/pricing-details.html

About Log360

Log360 is a unified SIEM solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities that detects, prioritises, investigates and responds to security threats. Available in both on-premises and cloud editions, Vigil IQ—the solution's TDIR module—combines threat intelligence, an analytical Incident Workbench, ML-based anomaly detection, and rule-based attack detection techniques to detect sophisticated attacks, and it offers an incident management console for effectively remediating detected threats. Log360 provides holistic security visibility across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid networks with its intuitive and advanced security analytics and monitoring capabilities. For more information about Log360, visit manageengine.com/log-management/ and follow the LinkedIn page for regular updates.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation that offers comprehensive on-premises and cloud-native IT and security operations management solutions for global organisations and managed service providers. Both established and emerging enterprises rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure the optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has 18 data centres, 20 offices and 200+ channel partners worldwide to help organisations tightly align their business to IT. For more information, please visit the company site, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

