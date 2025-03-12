Brains Of Rugby Players Aid Groundbreaking Research

Neuroscientists at the University of Auckland’s Centre for Brain Research examined brain tissue, primarily from former rugby players, that was donated to the Neurological Foundation New Zealand Human Brain Bank, the Australia Sports Brain Bank, and the Boston UNITE Brain Bank.

Their study, published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica, sheds new light on how specific cells respond to damage from repeated head knocks.

Senior author Dr Helen Murray says the new research paves the way for a deeper understanding of the causes of CTE and for developing future treatments.

“It also brings us a step closer to being able to diagnose CTE in living people,” Murray says.

Research into CTE is a relatively new science. The major hallmark of the disease is the accumulation of tau proteins in the brain, which can only be confirmed after death.

Tau is a normal protein found in the brain; however, in CTE brains, tau ‘tangles’ in a specific region. Tau tangles impair the brain’s ability to function normally and are also found in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Beyond the buildup of tau, the research team discovered that astrocytes – support cells in the brain – seem to play a pivotal role.

“Many of these astrocytes appeared to be responding to leaky blood vessels and trying to protect the brain from further damage. This discovery points to inflammation and vascular health as promising areas for future therapeutic strategies,” Murray says.

The vascular inflammation pattern was observed in CTE cases from all three brain banks, suggesting it is a consistent feature of the disease. With advances in MRI technology, this finding could potentially aid in diagnosing CTE in living people.

Murray says the findings underscore the importance of examining the broader network of cellular changes that might influence the disease, as well the well-known tau tangles.

“Overall, the study provides a more comprehensive picture of how the brain’s support cells may contribute to – or help counteract – the damage in CTE,” she says.

