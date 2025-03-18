Fish Of The Year Winner Announced

All hail King Blobfish! The annual Fish of the Year 2025 competition came to a dramatic close yesterday, with deep sea rivals orange roughy and blobfish campaigning hard right up to the last minute. The blobfish emerged victorious over orange roughy by nearly 300 votes.

Orange roughy had a strong start and maintained a healthy lead until halfway through the final week of campaigning. But everything changed when More FM threw their weight behind the blobfish.

"We and the people of New Zealand had had enough of other fish getting all the headlines. The blobfish had been sitting patiently on the ocean floor, mouth open waiting for the next mollusc to come through to eat. He has been bullied his whole life and we thought, ‘stuff this, it’s time for the blobfish to have his moment in the sun’, and what a glorious moment it is!,” say More FM Drive hosts Sarah and Flynny.

Swimmer-up orange roughy is a deep sea fish, too. Despite gaining late endorsements from Forest & Bird and Greenpeace Aotearoa, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

Official orange roughy sponsor Environmental Law Initiative was upbeat after running a strong campaign.

“We have no bloblem with the blobfish winning,” says spokesperson Aaron Packard. “It’s still a win for deep sea ecosystems, and raises awareness about the environmental impacts of destructive bottom trawling.”

Renowned for its unfortunate frown and decidedly squishy disposition when pulled from the depths, New Zealanders have shown they truly believe that blob is beautiful.

Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust Co-Director Kim Jones says it was, “a battle of the deep sea forget-me-nots. A battle of two quirky deep sea critters, with the blobfish’s unconventional beauty helping get voters over the line.”

Fish of the Year makes a splash nationwide

5,583 New Zealanders voted in Fish of the Year 2025, up from 1,021 in 2024.

“More than ten thousand Kiwis visited the website to learn about freshwater and marine fish that call our waters home,” says Jones. “We’re absolutely thrilled New Zealanders have taken such an interest in our native fish, and the conservation challenges affecting them.”

“We would like to thank the organisations who backed a fish, and to those that help fund this competition, particularly the Hauraki Gulf Forum and Lotteries New Zealand,” says Jones.

Conservation challenges: out of sight, but increasingly visible

Of the top ten Fish of the Year nominees, nine are considered vulnerable by conservation groups, including the blobfish.

“In some ways it was fitting blobfish and orange roughy were close at the end. They both live in deep sea environments close to New Zealand, and the blobfish is often incidentally caught during bottom trawling for orange roughy,” says Jones.

“While the blobfish’s exact conservation status is unknown, orange roughy populations are struggling. Carefully managing orange roughy and its habitat will benefit the blobfish, too.”

Fish of the Year 2025 - Top Ten Fish

Blobfish - 1286 votes

Orange roughy - 1009 votes

Longfin eel / Tuna - 646 votes

Whale shark - 596 votes

Big-bellied seahorse / Manaia - 386 votes

Great white shark / Mangō taniwha - 344 votes

Lamprey / Piharau - 312 votes

Spine-tailed devil ray / Whai rahi - 284 votes

Basking shark / Reremai - 280 votes

Blue cod / Rāwaru - 260 votes ENDS

About the Blobfish

Blobfish have become popular for their distinct appearance and its ability to live at great depths ranging from 600 to 1,200 metres. The pressure at this depth can be 60 to 120 times more than that at sea level, and they have evolved unique anatomy to cope.

They don’t have a swim bladder, full skeleton, muscles or scales. Instead, their bodies are made up of a blob-like substance with a density slightly lower than water allowing them to float above the seafloor. Their feeding strategy is also unique, as the blobfish will sit on the seafloor and wait for crustaceans, molluscs, and urchins to walk into their mouth.

Blobfish are found swimming off the coast of New Zealand, mainland Australia and Tasmania, where they grow slowly and could live up to 130 years. Female blobfish can lay 100,000 eggs in a single nest, usually in rocky areas on top of deep ocean platforms where the water is warmer. Ever watchful parents, they then hover over their eggs until they hatch.

