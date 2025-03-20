Women, Elderly, And Minority Groups More Concerned About Online Harm, Study Reveals

New Internet Insights research released by InternetNZ shows a massive number of New Zealanders are concerned about young children accessing inappropriate content online.

A staggering 71% of New Zealanders surveyed said they are either extremely or very concerned about young children accessing inappropriate content - making it the top concern for the fifth year in a row.

Some groups are more concerned about the issue than others, with 80% of women either extremely or very concerned about young children accessing inappropriate content, and people aged 70+ registering a rate of 84%.

InternetNZ Chief Executive, Vivien Maidaborn, says the research shows a deep and ongoing concern in Aotearoa about the Internet - especially when it comes to child safety.

"These stats confirm what we know but aren’t doing enough to fix. The Government needs to prioritise changes to protect people. The reason why so many of us are concerned about children accessing harmful online content is because we know that our laws and processes are not adequate for the online world." says Maidaborn.

Security of personal data, cyber bullying, and online crime made up the rest of the top four highest concerns. Other things of major concern to New Zealanders are identity theft, misinformation, and the internet’s ability to to be used as a forum for extremist material and hate speech, and dangerous or discriminatory messages.

"Our concerns reveal the effects of a failing regulatory system, designed before the Internet, which has never kept up with its advances. The challenge for current regulators and Government is to get together and work out what new legislation might be required."

The research, conducted by Verian also reveals nearly one in five New Zealanders have personally experienced online harm or harassment. 27% of young people aged 18-29, 22% of Māori, and 26% of people with a long-term disability or impairment have personally experienced online harm or harassment.

"Work begun by the last Government needs to be followed through on to find a new approach that minimises the harm caused to New Zealanders by content and abuse" says Maidaborn.

The annual Internet Insights research encomapasses a range of topics, including internet use, user concerns, online safety, AI, and flexible working.

The full findings of the Internet Insights can be found at: https://internetnz.nz/internet-insights

